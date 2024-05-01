Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-30 EV is a cool, quirky electric runabout for £222 a month

The MX-30 feels like a premium offering and at this price, it qualifies as our Deal of the Day for 1 May

by: Alastair Crooks
1 May 2024
Mazda MX-30 - front
  • Upmarket interior
  • Good to drive
  • £222 a month

Mazda’s first foray into the all-electric car market, the MX-30 showed the Japanese manufacturer’s usual commitment to doing things its own way. As a result the MX-30 EV really stands out in a competitive sector. This deal we found on leasing.com has made Mazda’s little electric car more appealing than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mazda’s MX-30 might be a bit of a left-field alternative to the usual all-electric small SUV choices, but it comes with plenty of charm. For just £222 a month it makes sense financially, too, on this personal contract hire agreement. This deal is based over a four-year period with an initial payment of £2,005. The mileage allowance is a little more generous than usual at 6,000 miles a year, but if you increase this to 10,000 miles you’ll pay an extra £23 a month. 

We’d recommend thinking long and hard about extending that mileage allowance, because while the MX-30 is great to drive, its 124-mile range lets it down a tad. If you’re not doing many miles, the Mazda is a superb choice. 

Not only does it stand out visually among its rivals, the MX-30’s interior is deeply impressive for a car of this class. A mixture of fabric, leather and even a cork centre console all help deliver a premium feel inside. Of course, being a Mazda it’s very well screwed together as well. 

The infotainment screen on the top of the dash is operated by the dial on the console - which is a refreshing experience compared to struggling with touchscreens. A real party piece are the rear-hinged rear doors (like those on the old RX-8) - perfect if you want to make a bold entrance. They make access relatively easy but rear seat space is not particularly generous for the class. 

On the road the MX-30 EV is wonderfully quiet and soaks up imperfections in the surface better than many of its peers. The engaging driving dynamics we’ve come to expect from Mazdas are evident in the responsive steering and tight overall body control, too. 

This is the Prime Line trim level and it's pretty well-equipped with adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, lane keep assist, a dedicated screen for the climate controls, LED lights front and rear, plus 18-inch alloy wheels.  

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Get this Mazda MX-30 Car Deal of the Day here or take a look at yesterdays's deal...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!
Vauxhall Corsa Electric front corner driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!

Vauxhall is offering a Corsa or Mokka EV for less than the equivalent petrol car on identical terms
30 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway
Suzuki Swift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway

The latest Suzuki Swift offers generous standard kit along with impressive fuel economy; it’s our deal of the day for 29 April at £120 per month
29 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is fresh on the SUV scene for £245 a month
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 3008 is fresh on the SUV scene for £245 a month

The latest 3008 is a marked improvement on the old one and at under £250 a month, it’s our Deal of the Day for 26 April
26 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a top class family EV for £215 a month

The award-winning Ioniq 5 as a do-it-all electric car and our Deal of the Day for 25 April
25 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

Cupra’s sporty SUV now produces up to 328bhp, while plug-in hybrid boasts 62-mile EV range
30 Apr 2024
Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals
Selection of electric company cars - static
Car group tests

Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals

Drivers are spoiled for choice in the flourishing EV company car market, but which of our six rivals does the business?
27 Apr 2024
Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking
News

Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

An energy-saving heat pump is now standard on every model, plus all but the base trim benefits from a larger 12-inch touchscreen
29 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content