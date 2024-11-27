Car Deal of the Day: Quirky Mazda MX-30 for under £210 a month with this Black Friday deal

Distinctive design

Mazda doesn’t like to follow the crowd and regularly ploughs its own furrow, with the MX-30 a prime example of this. It’s a pure electric car that has the stance of an SUV, the roofline of a coupé and the back doors of a famous sports car. Now, with a special Black Friday leasing deal, it also comes with the price tag of a supermini.

Log onto our very own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, and you’ll be able to get yourself behind the wheel of the MX-30 for under £210 a month with this deal from Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing. There’s an initial payment of £2,871.08, and then 48 monthly payments of £209.26. The agreement is for 5,000 miles per annum, but if you want to stretch this to 8,000 miles a year, it will cost you just £5.64 extra a month.

The MX-30 stands out in the compact electric SUV class on account of its distinctive styling alone. It looks like nothing else on the road with its tastefully smart nose, sloping roofline, raised ride height and pert hatchback rear end. Of course, the real show-stoppers are the ‘hidden’ rear doors – they open backwards just like those on the legendary RX-8 sports car.