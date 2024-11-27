Car Deal of the Day: Quirky Mazda MX-30 for under £210 a month with this Black Friday deal
Mazda’s MX-30 is a left-field choice in the electric SUV class, but a desirable one. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 November
- Distinctive design
- Plush interior
- £209.26 per month
Mazda doesn’t like to follow the crowd and regularly ploughs its own furrow, with the MX-30 a prime example of this. It’s a pure electric car that has the stance of an SUV, the roofline of a coupé and the back doors of a famous sports car. Now, with a special Black Friday leasing deal, it also comes with the price tag of a supermini.
Log onto our very own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, and you’ll be able to get yourself behind the wheel of the MX-30 for under £210 a month with this deal from Blue Chilli Mazda Leasing. There’s an initial payment of £2,871.08, and then 48 monthly payments of £209.26. The agreement is for 5,000 miles per annum, but if you want to stretch this to 8,000 miles a year, it will cost you just £5.64 extra a month.
The MX-30 stands out in the compact electric SUV class on account of its distinctive styling alone. It looks like nothing else on the road with its tastefully smart nose, sloping roofline, raised ride height and pert hatchback rear end. Of course, the real show-stoppers are the ‘hidden’ rear doors – they open backwards just like those on the legendary RX-8 sports car.
To complement the extrovert design, the MX-30 has one of the nicest interiors of any EV on sale. Plush, quality-feeling plastics are used, as are a number of tactile fabrics and even cork – the latter a nod to Mazda’s heritage as a cork manufacturer in the 1920s. The MX-30 is a comfortable car, too, and decent to drive, with great body control and well judged steering.
The car’s 35.5kWh battery does mean a rather limiting 124 miles of electric range, but the MX-30 manages to eke this out in cities. For families looking to go electric for their second car, but not willing to sacrifice room for four, a decently sized boot and good driving dynamics, the Mazda is an appealing package.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda MX-30 leasing deals from leading providers on our Mazda MX-30 deals hub page…
