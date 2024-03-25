Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-5 roadster for £309 a month, just in time for Summer

If you’re after that wind-in-your-hair driving experience, check out our Car Deal of the Day for 25 March

by: Ellis Hyde
25 Mar 2024
Mazda MX-5 Homura - front tracking

If you ask us, a two-seat convertible sports car is one of the very best ways to enjoy the short-lived British summer sunshine, especially if the drop-top in question is the beloved Mazda MX-5. You can currently get one for close to £300 a month with our latest Deal of the Day

We sourced this particular deal from our parent company Carwow, which is offering a four-year leasing deal on the Mazda MX-5 in Prime-Line trim for £309 per month. It requires an initial payment of £3,149, and includes a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year. 

That mileage allowance should suffice for those who want the MX-5 for blasting along country roads at the weekend, but if you want to do road trips or perhaps even commute in it, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles per year costs less than £10 extra a month. 

The MX-5 in this deal features a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 130bhp, which doesn’t sound like loads, but with the car weighing less than a tonne, 0-62mph takes just 8.3 seconds. Peak power is also produced at 7,000rpm, which is just 500rpm shy of the redline, so the motor is more than happy to be revved and the MX-5’s six-speed manual gearbox is about as good as you’ll ever experience.

Prime-Line trim comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch central display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leather steering wheel, LED headlights, keyless entry and heated seats. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Mazda MX-5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

