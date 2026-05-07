Verdict

On first impressions, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe could be more than just an ultra-powerful electric saloon; it’s a genuinely engaging car to drive too. We’ll have to wait and see what it’s like on real roads, but the way AMG has figured out how to make the incredible performance accessible though its control interfaces is a definite step in the right direction.

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After all the technical briefings on the new electric AMG, it’s finally time for our first real-world test. More importantly, it’s a chance to see exactly how a pure-electric AMG plans to deliver the emotional thrills expected of the badge.

This exclusive first drive takes place behind the secure walls of the Papenburg testing facility in Germany, complete with mandatory high-voltage safety training. But before we can get a first taste of the new GT 63 4-Door Coupe from behind the wheel, the AMG engineers decide to build the suspense. Instead of burning rubber right away, we start with a PowerPoint presentation. It's a healthy dose of technical background, ensuring we can fully appreciate the highly sophisticated driving dynamics control system – dubbed the 'Race Engineer' – later on.

This is what AMG wants us to focus on during this initial introduction. And when the tech briefing is wrapped up, Head of Development Oliver Wiech invites us into the red-leather interior and calmly chauffeurs the still-camouflaged saloon across the expansive test tracks.