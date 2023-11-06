New Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro will monster any track day

The new Mercedes-AMG GT may only have been revealed last year but its already spawned a few limited edition track-only specials and the latest is the GT2 Pro - the most powerful iteration yet.

The new AMG has found some form in racing during its first season, picking up wins in the GT2 European series. The Pro is based on the GT2 race car and is a “non-homologated race car for track days” according to Mercedes. The German firm says it’s possible to easily downgrade the car to the homologated GT2 version for races, should you wish to take it racing. The GT2 Pro is eligible to take part in Mercedes’ AMG Racing Series however.

What’s changed with the Pro then? Well, the power output for starters. It’s 760bhp is up on the GT2’s 697bhp but it still uses the same AMG-developed 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine - torque stands at beefy 800Nm. Standard power is the same but the extra oomph comes from a new ‘Push2Pass’ button on the steering wheel, temporarily increasing power.

That power is sent through a sequential six-speed racing gearbox with modified gear ratios. The transmission is mounted on the rear axle for better weight distribution and connected to the engine via a carbon fibre torque tube. Helping to translate this power into race pace, there’s aluminium double wishbone suspension front and rear and adjustable anti-roll bars and four-way shock absorbers.

The Pro uses basically the same hardcore aerodynamic upgrade package as the GT2. There’s a massive swan-neck rear wing with larger endplates on the Pro working in conjunction with a bespoke diffuser and front lip to provide downforce. Like the GT2 there’s venting in the bonnet to help cool the reworked engine and ducting for the brakes too. The 18-inch centre-lock wheels are a new design for the Pro.

Inside it’s just as serious with a carbon-fibre bucket seat and stripped out cabin. The centre console and dash have been redesigned with a focus on the driver. Switches like a fire extinguisher, engine cut-off switch and fuel pump have appeared with the removal of the AMG GT’s touchscreen.

As you’d expect for a super-rare race car, the GT2 Pro is pricey. It costs €70,000 more than the GT2 at €479,000 (roughly £414,000), but for your money you do get a bespoke car cover and full individualised race suit with helmet, shoes and gloves.

