Car Deal of the Day: Hot Mercedes-AMG A35 hatch available on a hot £380 per month deal

More than 300bhp from AMG’s second-hottest hatch

10,000-mile annual limit

£7,350 deposit on PCP, with 48 months of £380

Traditionally a hot hatchback has driven only its front wheels, but over the last few decades a new class has emerged that powers all four, and it’s given us some seriously spicy hatches, some of which now make more than 400bhp.

The Mercedes-AMG A35 isn’t quite that potent, but it still sits second in AMG’s hierarchy behind the A45. With 302bhp it’s no slouch either, and it also happens to be usefully more affordable than its more powerful sibling.

Especially if you get a deal like the one being offered through Mercedes-Benz itself at the moment, a PCP agreement that knocks £4,000 off the usual £46,000 on-the-road price. Following a £7,350 deposit you’ll pay £380.56 for 48 months, and if you’re hooked on Merc’s second-hottest hatch after two years, you can choose whether to close the deal with a balloon payment of just over £21,000. Or give the car back.

There’s a pretty generous annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles too, so you won’t have to limit your time behind the glitzy three-spoke AMG steering wheel. The rest of the cabin is just as flashy as the wheel in fact, with Mercedes being an early adopter of the twin-screen layout now found in almost everything. The quintet of jet-like air vents across the dash still looks dramatic, too.

It’s similarly striking on the outside, with 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, an AMG aerodynamics package with a cheeky rooftop wing, LED headlights, and prominent twin tailpipes completing the look. Other kit includes heated seats, 64 colour ambient lighting, and in the car on offer, red and black leather trim for the sports seats.

The way the A35 drives is the real draw though. It’ll sprint from 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds and go on to 155mph, you get a set of steering wheel paddles for controlling the seven-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive means that it’s secure even when the weather turns. It’s even quite involving, with precise steering and great responses, particularly in Sport and Sport+ modes – which also give you a dose of extra exhaust noise.

