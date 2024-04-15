Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month

Mercedes’s EQC showed that the German firm was serious about electric cars and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 15 April

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Apr 2024
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
  • £327 per month
  • Two-year lease
  • All-wheel drive premium SUV

If you’re in need of a premium family SUV, you’re well-catered for if you choose to go with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power. There’s also a growing range of all-electric offerings and you can’t do much better in picking from these than Mercedes' first electric car, the EQC. We managed to find one for only £327 a month, which sweetens things still further. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This personal contract hire (PCH) agreement is based on a two-year contract with a £3,930 initial payment, followed by monthly payments of £327. Considering our Car Deal of the Day from 22 November showcased an EQC on similar terms costing £374 a month, this deal really stands out and shows the increasing value for consumers in today’s car market. You can also bump up the mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year to 10,000 miles for just an extra £19 a month. 

This is the EQC in AMG Line Edition trim, which means you get 20-inch wheels, AMG leather sport seats (heated in the front), air suspension with a selection of drive modes, adaptive LED headlights and twin 10.25-inch screens with a rear-view camera. The cabin quality is what you’d typically associate with a big Mercedes and there’s lots of space inside for families, plus a decent 500-litre boot. 

It’s also the EQC 400 - allowing for 254 miles of range and Mercedes’ four-wheel drive ‘4MATIC’ system with an electric motor on each axle. As a result, there’s a whopping 402bhp and 760Nm of torque on tap for an impressive 5.1-second 0-62mph time. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the car market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

Check out the Mercedes EQC Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

All-new Mercedes EQC Mk2 gets the AMG treatment in new spy shots
Mercedes EQC (camouflaged test car) - front cornering
News

All-new Mercedes EQC Mk2 gets the AMG treatment in new spy shots

The next Mercedes EQC SUV will move to a bespoke EV platform and is probably going to arrive in 2025
13 Mar 2024

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Golf 2024: facelifted hatchback icon on sale from 11 April
Facelifted Volkswagen Golf - front static
News

New Volkswagen Golf 2024: facelifted hatchback icon on sale from 11 April

The eighth-generation Golf has been given a mid-life refresh - just in time for the model’s 50th birthday
9 Apr 2024
New Skoda Kodiaq 2024 review - the do-it-all family SUV
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
In-depth reviews

New Skoda Kodiaq 2024 review - the do-it-all family SUV

The Kodiaq aims to be the do-it-all SUV for families and it largely succeeds. The driving experience isn’t the most exciting, but for a big, practical…
12 Apr 2024
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio 2024 twin test: hybrid supermini battle
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio E-Tech - front tracking
Car group tests

Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio 2024 twin test: hybrid supermini battle

With more and more electrified rivals arriving, Toyota has given its hybrid-only Yaris a facelift. We put it up against Renault’s class-leading Clio.
13 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content