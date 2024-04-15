Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month

£327 per month

Two-year lease

All-wheel drive premium SUV

If you’re in need of a premium family SUV, you’re well-catered for if you choose to go with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power. There’s also a growing range of all-electric offerings and you can’t do much better in picking from these than Mercedes' first electric car, the EQC. We managed to find one for only £327 a month, which sweetens things still further.

This personal contract hire (PCH) agreement is based on a two-year contract with a £3,930 initial payment, followed by monthly payments of £327. Considering our Car Deal of the Day from 22 November showcased an EQC on similar terms costing £374 a month, this deal really stands out and shows the increasing value for consumers in today’s car market. You can also bump up the mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year to 10,000 miles for just an extra £19 a month.

This is the EQC in AMG Line Edition trim, which means you get 20-inch wheels, AMG leather sport seats (heated in the front), air suspension with a selection of drive modes, adaptive LED headlights and twin 10.25-inch screens with a rear-view camera. The cabin quality is what you’d typically associate with a big Mercedes and there’s lots of space inside for families, plus a decent 500-litre boot.

It’s also the EQC 400 - allowing for 254 miles of range and Mercedes’ four-wheel drive ‘4MATIC’ system with an electric motor on each axle. As a result, there’s a whopping 402bhp and 760Nm of torque on tap for an impressive 5.1-second 0-62mph time.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the car market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

Check out the Mercedes EQC Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..