Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and £9,500 off a brand new, ultra-refined Mercedes EQE SUV
A massive discount and no interest on Mercedes’ pure-electric luxury SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 12 June
- £9,500 off a new Mercedes EQE SUV
- 0% APR means no interest
- Limited-time offer until 30 June
Mercedes is offering big discounts on all its electric cars until the end of the month, but the EQE SUV specifically has received a massive £9,500 price cut, and the ultra-refined, mid-size luxury SUV is also currently available with zero per cent APR.
As a result, the all-wheel drive EQE 350 4MATIC in AMG Line Premium costs from £856 per month on a four-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement with a £10,000 customer deposit, plus the £9,500 off from Mercedes. Included in this deal is an annual mileage allowance of 8,000 miles per year, and of course, there’s no interest earned during your time with the car, either.
Once the four years are up, you can either hand the keys back to Mercedes and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £38,625 to own the car.
It should be noted that the £9,500 discount only applies to existing stock, but looking at Mercedes’ website, there’s no shortage of models to choose from, plus potential buyers can book a 48-hour extended test drive to see what the cars are like to live with before taking the plunge.
The EQE 350 4MATIC uses two electric motors that combined produce 288bhp and 765Nm of torque – enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.6 seconds – meanwhile its 90kWh battery delivers a range of up to 323 miles. When the battery is running low on juice, the EQE SUV’s maximum charging speed of 170kW allows for a 10-80 per cent top-up in just over half an hour.
The Mercedes EQE SUV in the deal we found comes equipped with AMG styling and 21-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.8-inch portrait touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mercedes’ augmented reality navigation system. Also included are a Burmester 3D surround sound system, ambient lighting, keyless go and a 360-degree parking camera setup.
During our testing we found the EQE SUV is at its best on the motorway, where we noticed the excellent refinement, smooth ride and just how stable the car felt. There’s also a large amount of cabin space available, and a 520-litre boot for everyone to throw their stuff into.
As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.
Check out the Mercedes EQE SUV Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...