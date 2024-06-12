Car Deal of the Day: 0% APR and £9,500 off a brand new, ultra-refined Mercedes EQE SUV

£9,500 off a new Mercedes EQE SUV

0% APR means no interest

Limited-time offer until 30 June

Mercedes is offering big discounts on all its electric cars until the end of the month, but the EQE SUV specifically has received a massive £9,500 price cut, and the ultra-refined, mid-size luxury SUV is also currently available with zero per cent APR.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a result, the all-wheel drive EQE 350 4MATIC in AMG Line Premium costs from £856 per month on a four-year Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement with a £10,000 customer deposit, plus the £9,500 off from Mercedes. Included in this deal is an annual mileage allowance of 8,000 miles per year, and of course, there’s no interest earned during your time with the car, either.

Once the four years are up, you can either hand the keys back to Mercedes and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £38,625 to own the car.

It should be noted that the £9,500 discount only applies to existing stock, but looking at Mercedes’ website, there’s no shortage of models to choose from, plus potential buyers can book a 48-hour extended test drive to see what the cars are like to live with before taking the plunge.