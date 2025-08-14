The final piece of Mercedes’ compact electric car jigsaw has now been put into place with the launch of perhaps the most important model of all, the brand-new Mercedes GLA. As with its sibling cars, the new GLA has been designed to adopt both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains, boasting headline figures such as 408 miles of range and massive 14-inch screens inside. The new model will arrive in the UK in a few months time, costing from £45,400 with a similar pricing and range structure to the CLA and GLB.

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The new GLA with an electric powertrain in effect replaces the old EQA by being fully integrated into the line-up; only its closed-in grille is a sign of this car’s electric propulsion. However that grille doesn’t come littered with stars like the GLB’s; instead it adopts the silvered-panel grille first seen on the new GLC.

The rest of the car’s design is equally evolved, given that it looks more grown up and refined than its sometimes gawky range-mates. The overall shape is still typically GLA, but the shoulders are wider, the lights smoother and the rear end a little more generous in terms of length. It’s 150mm longer than before, with better aerodynamics thanks to the squared-off rear lights. Both Sport and AMG Line models will be available in the UK, the latter featuring the more aggressive styling of the cars pictured here, and wheel sizes will vary between 18 and 20 inches depending on the model variant.

The Mercedes GLA Electric’s facts and figures

Mercedes will launch its new car with three powertrain options, starting off with an entry-level GLA 200 that pairs a 58kWh LFP battery pack with a rear-mounted 221bhp e-motor. However, the company expects the GLA 250+ and its more energy-dense 85kWh NMC unit to be the most popular option thanks to its 408-mile range. This model also has more power – 276bhp – and for those wanting all-wheel drive and a little extra grunt, the top-spec GLA 350 will add another e-motor on the front axle for a combined total of 349bhp and a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds.

Charging is also exceptional for the class, because the GLA will hit a peak charging rate of 320kW, topping the battery up from 10-80 per cent in 22 minutes. AC charging tops out at 11kW as standard, but you will be able to up this to 22kW as an option. Merc’s comprehensive route planning and remote-services applications are also fitted as standard across all BEV models. For comparison, the recently updated Audi Q4 e-tron will top out at no more than 353 miles of range with its bigger-battery option; the BMW iX1 is well behind, with no more than 318 miles possible on a single charge.

Mercedes GLA hybrids are also available

In addition to the electric cars, a pair of hybrid models is also available, pairing the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system that powers a small starter generator. This type of hybrid system won’t be able to drive the engine without switching the engine on for long, but helps streamline the engine’s operations at low speeds.