New Mercedes GLA arrives with sharp look, loads of space and EV power
The all-new Mercedes GLA delivers sharp looks, lots of space and 400 miles of range electric range
The final piece of Mercedes’ compact electric car jigsaw has now been put into place with the launch of perhaps the most important model of all, the brand-new Mercedes GLA. As with its sibling cars, the new GLA has been designed to adopt both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains, boasting headline figures such as 408 miles of range and massive 14-inch screens inside. The new model will arrive in the UK in a few months time, costing from £45,400 with a similar pricing and range structure to the CLA and GLB.
The new GLA with an electric powertrain in effect replaces the old EQA by being fully integrated into the line-up; only its closed-in grille is a sign of this car’s electric propulsion. However that grille doesn’t come littered with stars like the GLB’s; instead it adopts the silvered-panel grille first seen on the new GLC.
The rest of the car’s design is equally evolved, given that it looks more grown up and refined than its sometimes gawky range-mates. The overall shape is still typically GLA, but the shoulders are wider, the lights smoother and the rear end a little more generous in terms of length. It’s 150mm longer than before, with better aerodynamics thanks to the squared-off rear lights. Both Sport and AMG Line models will be available in the UK, the latter featuring the more aggressive styling of the cars pictured here, and wheel sizes will vary between 18 and 20 inches depending on the model variant.
The Mercedes GLA Electric’s facts and figures
Mercedes will launch its new car with three powertrain options, starting off with an entry-level GLA 200 that pairs a 58kWh LFP battery pack with a rear-mounted 221bhp e-motor. However, the company expects the GLA 250+ and its more energy-dense 85kWh NMC unit to be the most popular option thanks to its 408-mile range. This model also has more power – 276bhp – and for those wanting all-wheel drive and a little extra grunt, the top-spec GLA 350 will add another e-motor on the front axle for a combined total of 349bhp and a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds.
Charging is also exceptional for the class, because the GLA will hit a peak charging rate of 320kW, topping the battery up from 10-80 per cent in 22 minutes. AC charging tops out at 11kW as standard, but you will be able to up this to 22kW as an option. Merc’s comprehensive route planning and remote-services applications are also fitted as standard across all BEV models. For comparison, the recently updated Audi Q4 e-tron will top out at no more than 353 miles of range with its bigger-battery option; the BMW iX1 is well behind, with no more than 318 miles possible on a single charge.
Mercedes GLA hybrids are also available
In addition to the electric cars, a pair of hybrid models is also available, pairing the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system that powers a small starter generator. This type of hybrid system won’t be able to drive the engine without switching the engine on for long, but helps streamline the engine’s operations at low speeds.
Peak power for this option is 187bhp, powering either the front or all four wheels through an eight-speed transmission. This powertrain will be launched at the beginning of 2027, and while we don’t have official MPG or CO2 figures, we expect them to hover around 50mpg and 130g/km depending on the model variant and the wheel size.
Mercedes GLA interior quality and technology
Inside, the GLA is pretty much identical to the GLB and CLA, because it comes with a similar collection of 14-inch screens, with the layout depending on the model variant. Entry-level cars have just one touchscreen in addition to the 10.25-inch driver’s display, with higher-spec models gaining a passenger screen and more functions added as you reach the flagship variant.
The fundamental MBUX infotainment system is impressive across all models, though, with excellent graphics, a clear menu structure and plenty of screen space for its many functions. As with all new Mercedes models being launched from now on, the GLA is what Mercedes calls a software-defined vehicle. This means the entire system is much smarter, and supports an excellent AI-powered voice assistant system as well as meaningful over-the-air updates if and when new capabilities are launched by the company.
This isn’t an expensive Mercedes, and the interior quality does reflect this with some scratchy plastics on the centre console and doors, but build quality itself is solid and everything still feels extremely hi-tech and modern. Depending on your chosen trim level, the interior finishes include man-made leather and different Alcantara-like soft-touch materials, but none are truly luxurious – you’ll have to upgrade to a larger GLC for that.
Mercedes GLA interior space and practicality
The new GLA might resemble the car it replaces, but it’s leagues ahead when it comes to space in the second row. With 150mm of extra space almost entirely dedicated to the second row, a six-foot passenger is now capable of sitting behind a driver of similar stature. The floor is also completely flat and the headroom is very impressive too, thanks in part to the standard glass roof not taking up much space.
The boot capacity is rated at 410 litres and there’s an extra 107 litres under the bonnet on electric variants. With the second row folded down, there’s up to 1,400 litres of space, and thanks to a three-way split, the various permutations mean it’s also extremely versatile.
Mercedes GLA rivals
It might be easy to dismiss this newcomer as just another Mercedes model on its new compact car MMA platform, but our first impressions are that this could well be the most rounded and capable of the lot. This is especially pertinent when you consider the rivals this car has to go up against, because many of them have already been on sale for a considerable chunk of time – and we know how fast BEVs move forward.
Whether you’re comparing it to an Audi Q4 e-tron, which is a little bigger, or the BMW iX1 (a little smaller), there’s no car in the GLA’s general class that gets close to its numbers or value. This is even true of new-age Chinese rivals such as the BYD Atto 3, which is cheaper to buy, but miles behind when it comes to range and interior technology. The value proposition might also change if you take depreciation into account.
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