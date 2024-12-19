This is the all-new, second-generation Mercedes GLB, which undeniably looks a lot like the old one, however, the boxy baby seven-seat SUV is more spacious and versatile than ever, and features the brand’s very latest tech.

The latest GLB is a subtle evolution of the original’s design, retaining the same almost cubic silhouette, tall roofline and short overhangs that all help to maximise cabin space. However, it has a more assertive look.

To make sure passersby know you’re driving a Mercedes, the sleek headlights have a three-pointed star signature and the illuminated grille features another 94 tiny chrome three-pointed stars that can also light up. The enormous badge in the centre can also illuminate as well. There’s a couple more logos in the full-width rear light bar, too.

Inside, the new GLB features a monolithic dashboard design – just like the latest Mercedes CLA – and will be available with the same Superscreen set-up. This consists of a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a whopping 14-inch central touchscreen and another 14-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, which they can use to stream videos while you ferry them about.

This trio of screens will only come as standard on higher-spec versions of the GLB, though, or as an optional extra on selected others. Those models that do without will feature the same instrument panel, central touchscreen and dashboard, just with a textured panel where the passenger display would go.

The latest fourth-generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system is also packed with features such as the ‘zero layer’ interface, which offers the driver all the functions they regularly use or might want on the homescreen, Google Maps integrated directly into the navigation system and an AI-powered virtual assistant. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also fitted.