Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 hybrid is a bargain at £193 a month

Efficient hybrid power

High specification

£193.69 per month

British brand MG had a busy 2024. It launched all-new replacements for its top-selling ZS and HS SUVs, and also returned to the world of sports cars with its jaw-dropping Cyberster electric two-seater.

But the Chinese-owned firm also showed it hadn't forgotten the entry-level end of the market, as it launched a completely brand new MG3 Hybrid+ supermini.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's this car that has caught eye of our Deal of the Day experts, as VIP Gateway Leasing is currently offering the mini MG for just £193.69 a month. The 48-month deal requires a £2,623.30 initial payment and it's limited to 5,000 miles a year. If you need a larger allowance, the limit can be bumped up to 10,000 miles per annum for an extra £14.70 a month.

This deal may be for the entry-level SE model but you won't feel short changed. Impressively, it gets a 10.23-inch touchscreen with sat-nav plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring. There’s also a whole suite of safety equipment, including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, all as standard.

Interior fit and finish is good for the class, and there's plenty of space for four along with a practical 293-litre boot.

Powering the MG3 is not a tiny three-cylinder petrol engine like in many of its rivals, but a four-cylinder hybrid. The 1.5-litre engine is mated to a 100kW electric motor and a small 1.83kWh battery pack, meaning the MG sips fuel and slashes running costs – MG claims over 64mpg is achievable.

That combination of petrol and electric power means 192bhp and very sprightly performance for such a small car. It’s an engaging car to drive, too, and rides out bumps in the road well thanks to a comfortable suspension setup.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG3 Hybrid+ leasing deals from leading providers on our MG3 Hybrid+ deals hub page…

Check out the MG3 Hybrid+ Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…