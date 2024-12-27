Car Deal of the Day: MG3 Hybrid blends efficiency and performance for just £216 a month

Good to drive

The current MG3 arrived last year and marked a significant upgrade over the old car – giving us a truly excellent competitor in the supermini sector in the process. In fact, we liked it so much that it won our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year award in 2024, beating the likes of the Honda Civic and Dacia Jogger. You can get the MG3 as a non-hybrid petrol, although it’s the award-winning hybrid version which is on offer in this tempting deal.

We found a four-year personal contract hire agreement on the Auto Express Find a Car service via VIPGateway.co.uk that’ll get you into an MG3 for as little as £216 a month. The initial deposit for this is a sensible £2,943 and there’s a 5,000-mile annual limit – although this can be extended for an additional fee.

It’s worth pointing out that while this deal sits over four years, you needn’t worry about the industry-standard three-year warranty, because the MG3 Hybrid comes with a whopping seven years or 80,000 miles of manufacturer cover.

There’s plenty to like about the new MG3 – especially in hybrid configuration. The 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain is super-efficient, with a claimed 64.2mpg average, and it’s fairly green too, because it only emits 100g/km of CO2. You might be surprised to learn that its engine has hot hatch levels of power as well, with its 194bhp output identical to that of a Renaultsport Clio 197. The driving dynamics back up the punchy engine, while the ride and refinement belie its supermini status, too.

This model we’ve found is the entry-level SE, but it’s got all the kit you could need in a small car. There’s a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, seven-inch driver’s display, automatic air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, a selection of driving modes and a rear parking camera. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, if the standard-fit sat-nav isn’t to your liking.

