Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: MG3 Hybrid blends efficiency and performance for just £216 a month

The MG3 Hybrid is an award-winning hybrid supermini and our Deal of the Day for 20 April

By:Alastair Crooks
20 Apr 2025
MG3 - front cornering
  • Good to drive
  • Frugal hybrid motor
  • Only £216 a month

The current MG3 arrived last year and marked a significant upgrade over the old car – giving us a truly excellent competitor in the supermini sector in the process. In fact, we liked it so much that it won our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year award in 2024, beating the likes of the Honda Civic and Dacia Jogger. You can get the MG3 as a non-hybrid petrol, although it’s the award-winning hybrid version which is on offer in this tempting deal. 

We found a four-year personal contract hire agreement on the Auto Express Find a Car service via VIPGateway.co.uk that’ll get you into an MG3 for as little as £216 a month. The initial deposit for this is a sensible £2,943 and there’s a 5,000-mile annual limit – although this can be extended for an additional fee. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s worth pointing out that while this deal sits over four years, you needn’t worry about the industry-standard three-year warranty, because the MG3 Hybrid comes with a whopping seven years or 80,000 miles of manufacturer cover.

There’s plenty to like about the new MG3 – especially in hybrid configuration. The 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain is super-efficient, with a claimed 64.2mpg average, and it’s fairly green too, because it only emits 100g/km of CO2. You might be surprised to learn that its engine has hot hatch levels of power as well, with its 194bhp output identical to that of a Renaultsport Clio 197. The driving dynamics back up the punchy engine, while the ride and refinement belie its supermini status, too. 

This model we’ve found is the entry-level SE, but it’s got all the kit you could need in a small car. There’s a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, seven-inch driver’s display, automatic air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, a selection of driving modes and a rear parking camera. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto  connectivity, if the standard-fit sat-nav isn’t to your liking. 

MG3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG3 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG3 hub page…

See our MG3 deals

Check out the MG3 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on MG3 rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £21,890Avg. savings £1,809
New Toyota Yaris

Configure now

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New in-stock Renault ClioCash £16,627Avg. savings £2,739
New Renault Clio

Configure now

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

New in-stock Skoda FabiaCash £19,350Avg. savings £1,325
New Skoda Fabia

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month
Ford Kuga - main image

Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month

Ford’s mid-size SUV offers you tons of kit for an affordable monthly payment
News
20 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 EV promises style and a long range for just £321 a month
Volkswagen ID.5 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 EV promises style and a long range for just £321 a month

Easy to drive, efficient and spacious, the Volkswagen ID.5 is our Deal of the Day for 19 April
News
19 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Electric for £189 is an absolute steal
Vauxhall Grandland Electric - front

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Electric for £189 is an absolute steal

The latest Grandland is a huge improvement on its predecessor – and comes with electric power, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 April
News
18 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Take the leap with the £259-per-month Leapmotor C10 electric SUV
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Take the leap with the £259-per-month Leapmotor C10 electric SUV

Leapmotor is a new name and its SUV has plenty going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 April
News
17 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025
Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
17 Apr 2025
You can run an electric car with nowhere at home to charge it, honest
Opinion - ease of EV ownership

You can run an electric car with nowhere at home to charge it, honest

Chris Rosamond explains why ultra-fast charging could convince you to make the switch to driving an EV
Opinion
17 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content