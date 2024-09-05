Car Deal of the Day: fancy a spicy 429bhp MG4 XPower? Step this way
The MG4 XPower is a serious hot electric hatch for a cool price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 March.
- Prodigious power
- Subtle sporty looks
- £313.27 a month
Over the past decade or so, MG has earned itself a great reputation for offering good cars on shoestring budgets.
The Chinese-owned British brand has recently begun to turn up the wick, though, and is now also offering models with more performance and sporting appeal.
So much so, you can have one of its sensible MG4 electric five-door hatchbacks with supercar-baiting performance, but without the exotic price tag.
Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the hot MG4 XPower for just £313.27 a month. That’s exceptionally cheap for a car with 429bhp.
This three-year deal requires a £4,054.24 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 8,000 a year. Need more? Well, for an extra £8.78 a month, you can nudge the annual limit up to 10,000.
The key to the XPower’s enormous punch is its powerful twin electric motors. One motor for each axle gives prodigious all-wheel-drive traction, and thanks to 600Nm of torque being available at all times, the MG4 XPower doesn’t hang around. It feels fast from both a standstill (0-62mph takes a breathtaking 3.8 seconds) and when on the move.
The XPower – a name which harks back to a range of ultra-spicy MGs from the early 2000s – may have fiery performance, but it doesn’t shout about its credentials. Look closely and you will spot the larger, wider wheels and XPower-branded orange brake calipers, but it’s a subtle makeover at best.
Inside, it’s even more discreet, with the standard MG4’s blue stitching swapped for red, sporty metal pedals and Alcantara for the seats. But that’s it.
Specification levels are good, though, with heated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireless smartphone charger, and a 360-degree camera.
MG claims the XPower will cover 239 miles between top-ups, but we’d imagine around 200 miles is more realistic.
