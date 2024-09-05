Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: fancy a spicy 429bhp MG4 XPower? Step this way

The MG4 XPower is a serious hot electric hatch for a cool price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 March.

By:James Batchelor
7 Mar 2025
MG4 - front cornering
  • Prodigious power
  • Subtle sporty looks
  • £313.27 a month

Over the past decade or so, MG has earned itself a great reputation for offering good cars on shoestring budgets. 

The Chinese-owned British brand has recently begun to turn up the wick, though, and is now also offering models with more performance and sporting appeal. 

So much so, you can have one of its sensible MG4 electric five-door hatchbacks with supercar-baiting performance, but without the exotic price tag.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the hot MG4 XPower for just £313.27 a month. That’s exceptionally cheap for a car with 429bhp.

This three-year deal requires a £4,054.24 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 8,000 a year. Need more? Well, for an extra £8.78 a month, you can nudge the annual limit up to 10,000.

The key to the XPower’s enormous punch is its powerful twin electric motors. One motor for each axle gives prodigious all-wheel-drive traction, and thanks to 600Nm of torque being available at all times, the MG4 XPower doesn’t hang around. It feels fast from both a standstill (0-62mph takes a breathtaking 3.8 seconds) and when on the move.

The XPower – a name which harks back to a range of ultra-spicy MGs from the early 2000s – may have fiery performance, but it doesn’t shout about its credentials. Look closely and you will spot the larger, wider wheels and XPower-branded orange brake calipers, but it’s a subtle makeover at best.

Inside, it’s even more discreet, with the standard MG4’s blue stitching swapped for red, sporty metal pedals and Alcantara for the seats. But that’s it. 

Specification levels are good, though, with heated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireless smartphone charger, and a 360-degree camera.

MG claims the XPower will cover 239 miles between top-ups, but we’d imagine around 200 miles is more realistic.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 XPower leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 XPower hub page… 

See our MG4 XPower deals

Check out the MG4 XPower Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor

