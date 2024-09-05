Car Deal of the Day: fancy a spicy 429bhp MG4 XPower? Step this way

Prodigious power

Subtle sporty looks

£313.27 a month

Over the past decade or so, MG has earned itself a great reputation for offering good cars on shoestring budgets.

The Chinese-owned British brand has recently begun to turn up the wick, though, and is now also offering models with more performance and sporting appeal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So much so, you can have one of its sensible MG4 electric five-door hatchbacks with supercar-baiting performance, but without the exotic price tag.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the hot MG4 XPower for just £313.27 a month. That’s exceptionally cheap for a car with 429bhp.

This three-year deal requires a £4,054.24 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 8,000 a year. Need more? Well, for an extra £8.78 a month, you can nudge the annual limit up to 10,000.

The key to the XPower’s enormous punch is its powerful twin electric motors. One motor for each axle gives prodigious all-wheel-drive traction, and thanks to 600Nm of torque being available at all times, the MG4 XPower doesn’t hang around. It feels fast from both a standstill (0-62mph takes a breathtaking 3.8 seconds) and when on the move.