Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower that’s quicker than a Porsche 911, at a fraction of the price

429bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

Family-sized hatchback with 363-litre boot

£232 per month with £2,390 initial payment

A few months ago we featured a Deal of the Day for the highly potent MG4 XPower, as we thought £253 per month was a ridiculously cheap price for a hot hatchback that can show a Porsche 911 a clean set of heels away from lights. Well, it’s now even cheaper.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Embrace Leasing is offering the MG4 XPower for just £232 per month on a three-year lease through our parent site Carwow. The deal requires a similarly low initial payment of £2,390, and includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. But if you want to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, it’s only an extra £18 per month.

So what makes the XPower different from other MG4s? For starters, it’s powered by two electric motors – one on each axle – that produce a combined 429bhp and 600Nm of torque. This allows the pretty practical family hatchback to sprint from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, which is indeed quicker than a Porsche 911 Carrera.

The XPower also benefits from larger, wider wheels with different tyres to a standard MG4, plus the brakes are bigger, too. It’s worth noting, however, that the 64kWh battery only offers a maximum range of 239 miles and that’s if you don’t drive like your trousers are on fire.

Standard equipment on the MG4 XPower includes a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument display, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats with black Alcantara upholstery, one-pedal driving function – which is particularly handy driving through town – and a suite of driver assistance systems called ‘MG Pilot’

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the MG4 XPower Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…