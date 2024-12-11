Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

Sharp styling

MG really shook up the electric family car market with the MG4 in 2022, and two years on its package of sharp styling, generous equipment and affordable pricing means it’s still a cracking choice.

Just how affordable, though? Well, how does just over £200 per month sound? Available from First Leasing MG via the Auto Express Find a Car service, the MG4 can be had for £200.60 a month for 36 months.

There’s an initial payment of £2,706.20 to deal with, but then it’s just that low monthly price. The deal we found is for 5,000 miles a year, but if you wanted to double it to 10,000 per annum, then it’s only an extra £14.52 a month.

It’s not just the rock-bottom price that sparks interest, though; the spec does, too. The deal isn’t for the entry-level SE with the 51kWh battery, but the SE Long Range – our favourite model in the MG4 line-up.

It gets a larger 64kWh battery, which is good for a claimed 281 miles and very decent for a car of this size at this price point. A maximum charging speed of 135kW means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take just over 30 minutes.

SE cars get LED headlights, 17-inch alloys, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a whole suite of safety systems.

The MG4 is a comfortable and very easy car to drive. It deals with city speed bumps with ease thanks to a supple ride, and with quick steering and power being sent to the rear wheels, it’s even entertaining on twistier, out-of-town roads, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing deals from leading providers on our MG4 deals hub page…

