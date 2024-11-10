Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month

Great value electric SUV

273-mile range plus decent kit list

£226 per month with £2,718 initial payment

The practical, sensible MG ZS EV is a great value electric SUV, especially with this deal we found through our parent company’s new leasing broker, Carwow Leasey. The package is offering the 273-mile ‘Long Range’ version from just £226 per month.

The three-year lease deal from Carwow Leasey requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,718, followed by monthly payments of £226. The deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles, but if you expect to cover more than that in a year, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs just £6 extra per month.

This SE spec model comes equipped with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a fully digital driver’s display, keyless entry, 360-degree parking camera system, LED headlights, automatic air conditioning and several driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

For the money, the ZS EV is also an impressively practical EV, with more than enough space for four adults to get comfortable, or if you’ve got young children, there’s two sets of ISOFIX mounting points on the rear bench. The 470-litre is pretty big too, and expands to 1,100 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

This particular ZS EV is the Long Range with a 72.6kWh battery that’s good for 273 miles on a single charge; enough to go from Brighton to Leeds in one go. Meanwhile a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes 42 minutes from a 100kW DC rapid charger.

