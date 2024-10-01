Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MINI to offer fully recyclable interiors “within a generation”

Recyclability will form an integral part of MINI design as it looks to make its cars more sustainable

By:Richard Ingram
1 Oct 2024
MINI Aceman - cabin

MINI is making advances that it hopes will allow it to offer fully recycled and recyclable interiors “within a generation”, according to the brand’s head of colour and trim, Kerstin Schmeding.

Responsible for much of the interior trim for the new MINI Aceman, Schmeding told us a totally recyclable cabin is “something [MINI is] truly targeting; this is the right way to go.” The company is currently looking at durability and other technical aspects, but says its goal is “definitely possible”.

The new Aceman uses 2D knitted fabric – a material MINI claims is made from 90 per cent recycled polyester – for the dashboard, door panels and some of the car’s lidded cubbies. Apparently, this method of manufacture uses 98 per cent less water than cotton, and reduces CO2 emissions by around 80 per cent versus conventional polyester processing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Schmeding told us that MINI is “looking at how you build a car, and how you disassemble it again”. She said her team has spent time talking to recycling centres and that a big part of a more sustainable future will be a focus on using “fewer materials” at the point of manufacture.

MINI’s head of colour and trim didn’t seem to think this new strategy would have a detrimental effect on perceived quality, however. Speaking about the Aceman, which is seen internally as an early step in MINI’s intended direction, Schmeding told us that “focusing on a few elements gave [MINI] freedom to really focus on the detail and the quality. 

“From a material standpoint, it’s very special,” she told us. “The dashboard has some completely new technology; by cleaning up the surface, it gives the dashboard a really nice finish.”

With MINI’s line-up almost complete – just the revised Convertible is left to launch – it’ll be some time before we see the fruits of the company’s labour. Any fully recyclable interior isn’t likely to come to pass before 2030 at the earliest.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Pay-per-mile road tax ruled out before Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax ruled out before Autumn Budget

The DfT told Auto Express it has “no plans to introduce road pricing”, despite rumours drivers could be charged as much as 15p per mile
News
27 Sep 2024
New MINI Aceman JCW is a potent electric SUV, but lacks the power of rivals
MINI Aceman JCW - front static

New MINI Aceman JCW is a potent electric SUV, but lacks the power of rivals

The souped-up version of MINI’s new compact electric SUV will be revealed on 14 October at the Paris Motor Show
News
17 Sep 2024
Toyota’s hydrogen car plan: why there should be alternatives to battery electric cars
Hydrogen fuel-cell Toyota Hilux pick-up truck

Toyota’s hydrogen car plan: why there should be alternatives to battery electric cars

We take a deep dive into Toyota’s ‘multi-path’ strategy, which focuses on making hydrogen fuel-cell technology a viable alternative to battery EVs
Features
7 Sep 2024
The world's most famous Minis: super Coopers that built a legend
Super Mini Coopers - Mini Coopers from The Italian Job

The world's most famous Minis: super Coopers that built a legend

We remember some of the most famous Minis from history
Features
26 Aug 2024

Most Popular

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa
Dacia Duster and Spring - opinion

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the cost of some new cars, and wonders how manufacturers come up with the excessive price tags
Opinion
29 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month
Nissan Ariya - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month

Modern looks and a cleanly-styled interior come as standard with this top-spec Ariya, and at £247 per month, it's our Deal of the Day for 27 September
News
27 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month
Alfa Romeo Giulia - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month

Alfa’s stylish sports saloon still turns heads, and you don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune to get one
News
28 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content