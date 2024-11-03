Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: electric MINI Aceman offers plenty of personality for £183 a month

The Aceman is a small electric SUV packed with lovely MINI details. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 January

By:James Batchelor
13 Jan 2025
MINI Aceman E Exclusive - front cornering
  • Distinctive styling
  • Quirky, quality interior
  • £182.92 a month

It hasn't been on sale for very long, but there are deals aplenty on the newest MINI in town. Spotted on the Auto Express Find a Car service, this offer means you can comfortably get behind the wheel of the brand-new MINI Aceman for considerably less than £200 a month.

Available through Select Car Leasing MINI, the new Aceman can be had for a bargain £182.92 a month. There's an initial payment needed, of course, and with this deal it's a-not-inconsiderable £2,489.04 with the deal being limited to two years. List prices for the Aceman are on the steep side, but this deal represents strong value for money.

Annual mileage is capped at 5,000 miles, which will be enough for most – and particularly for town-dwellers – but if you need more flexibility, then you can double this to 10,000 a year for just over £19 a month extra.

The electric-only Aceman is a small SUV that sits between the Cooper and Countryman in MINI’s range, and uses the same platform as the smaller model. There are two sizes of battery available, with this deal giving you the smallest – at 42.5kWh, MINI claims 192 miles on a full charge.

This deal pairs this battery with the entry-level trim. Badged Classic, it gives you 17-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, a large circular touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, parking sensors, a reversing camera and reversing assist.

The Aceman's interior is a real treat. It's essentially the same as you'll find on the Classic, so it's paired down and packed with lovely design details. The circular touchscreen measuring 24cmm in diameter not only looks smart but also works very intuitively, and the knitted fabric on the dashboard is a quirky highlight. A 300-litre boot is a little tight for the class, but it's still large enough for the weekly shop. 

On the road, the Aceman is fun to drive, with sharp steering, engaging handling and high levels of refinement.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Aceman leasing deals from leading providers on our MINI Aceman deals hub page… 

MINI Aceman for £182.92 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
