Car Deal of the Day: electric MINI Aceman offers plenty of personality for £183 a month

Distinctive styling

Quirky, quality interior

£182.92 a month

It hasn't been on sale for very long, but there are deals aplenty on the newest MINI in town. Spotted on the Auto Express Find a Car service, this offer means you can comfortably get behind the wheel of the brand-new MINI Aceman for considerably less than £200 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available through Select Car Leasing MINI, the new Aceman can be had for a bargain £182.92 a month. There's an initial payment needed, of course, and with this deal it's a-not-inconsiderable £2,489.04 with the deal being limited to two years. List prices for the Aceman are on the steep side, but this deal represents strong value for money.

Annual mileage is capped at 5,000 miles, which will be enough for most – and particularly for town-dwellers – but if you need more flexibility, then you can double this to 10,000 a year for just over £19 a month extra.

The electric-only Aceman is a small SUV that sits between the Cooper and Countryman in MINI’s range, and uses the same platform as the smaller model. There are two sizes of battery available, with this deal giving you the smallest – at 42.5kWh, MINI claims 192 miles on a full charge.