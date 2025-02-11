Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman is a spacious and retro-styled electric SUV for £270 a month

Retro styling, spacious interior

287-mile range

£269.77 a month

Roomy, comfortable and characterful electric SUVs don't come much better than the MINI Countryman. Throw in good-value lease deals and it's a hard car to overlook.

Among those deals is this 36-month one from Carwow Leasey via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It sees you taking the keys to the retro-styled SUV for just £269.77 a month, representing good value for money for families wishing to switch to electric power.

There's an initial payment needed of course, and here it's a not-unreasonable £3,532.24. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but for an extra £30.17 a month this cap can be doubled to 10,000.

The latest Countryman has grown in size compared with earlier models wearing the same name. But this means it offers more space for similar kinds of money, without ruining what the MINI brand is known for – fun driving characteristics.

The steering is sharp and accurate, and while the ride is on the firm side, the Countryman drives remarkably well for a boxy and heavy SUV that's fitted with a plug.

This deal is for the entry-level Countryman, so that's Classic trim with the lower powered motor. Despite this, the 201bhp motor, which powers the front wheels, gives spirited performance with 0-62mph coming up in 8.6 seconds. The range, meanwhile, is a claimed 287 miles, which should be more than good enough for most.