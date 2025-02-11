Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman is a spacious and retro-styled electric SUV for £270 a month
Electric SUV could be perfect for families looking for a car with space and character. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 March.
- Retro styling, spacious interior
- 287-mile range
- £269.77 a month
Roomy, comfortable and characterful electric SUVs don't come much better than the MINI Countryman. Throw in good-value lease deals and it's a hard car to overlook.
Among those deals is this 36-month one from Carwow Leasey via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It sees you taking the keys to the retro-styled SUV for just £269.77 a month, representing good value for money for families wishing to switch to electric power.
There's an initial payment needed of course, and here it's a not-unreasonable £3,532.24. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but for an extra £30.17 a month this cap can be doubled to 10,000.
The latest Countryman has grown in size compared with earlier models wearing the same name. But this means it offers more space for similar kinds of money, without ruining what the MINI brand is known for – fun driving characteristics.
The steering is sharp and accurate, and while the ride is on the firm side, the Countryman drives remarkably well for a boxy and heavy SUV that's fitted with a plug.
This deal is for the entry-level Countryman, so that's Classic trim with the lower powered motor. Despite this, the 201bhp motor, which powers the front wheels, gives spirited performance with 0-62mph coming up in 8.6 seconds. The range, meanwhile, is a claimed 287 miles, which should be more than good enough for most.
Refinement levels are generally good, and the drive can be modified with the 'Experience Modes', which not only alter the way the car drives but also tweak the appearance of the infotainment screen, the sound through the speakers, and the ambient lighting.
The Countryman's interior really marks it out from its rivals. It's a lovely place to be with quirky design details and high levels of tech – the 24cm-diameter circular infotainment screen not only looks great but works well, too. The knitted fabric across the dashboard also gives a really high-quality feel.
Classic trim has all the basics covered, plus a few extra luxuries, including LED headlights, sat-nav, a heated steering wheel, and a powered tailgate.
That growth in dimensions really improves the Countryman's practical side, even if it takes the car away from the brand's minuscule origins. Rear space is huge, while the 450-litre boot and 40:20:40-split folding seats are a boon for families and their gubbins.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
