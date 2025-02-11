Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman is a spacious and retro-styled electric SUV for £270 a month

Electric SUV could be perfect for families looking for a car with space and character. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 March.

By:James Batchelor
6 Mar 2025
MINI Countryman JCW - front cornering
  • Retro styling, spacious interior
  • 287-mile range
  • £269.77 a month

Roomy, comfortable and characterful electric SUVs don't come much better than the MINI Countryman. Throw in good-value lease deals and it's a hard car to overlook.

Among those deals is this 36-month one from Carwow Leasey via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It sees you taking the keys to the retro-styled SUV for just £269.77 a month, representing good value for money for families wishing to switch to electric power.

There's an initial payment needed of course, and here it's a not-unreasonable £3,532.24. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but for an extra £30.17 a month this cap can be doubled to 10,000. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The latest Countryman has grown in size compared with earlier models wearing the same name. But this means it offers more space for similar kinds of money, without ruining what the MINI brand is known for – fun driving characteristics. 

The steering is sharp and accurate, and while the ride is on the firm side, the Countryman drives remarkably well for a boxy and heavy SUV that's fitted with a plug.

This deal is for the entry-level Countryman, so that's Classic trim with the lower powered motor. Despite this, the 201bhp motor, which powers the front wheels, gives spirited performance with 0-62mph coming up in 8.6 seconds. The range, meanwhile, is a claimed 287 miles, which should be more than good enough for most. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Refinement levels are generally good, and the drive can be modified with the 'Experience Modes', which not only alter the way the car drives but also tweak the appearance of the infotainment screen, the sound through the speakers, and the ambient lighting.

MINI Countryman JCW - dashboard

The Countryman's interior really marks it out from its rivals. It's a lovely place to be with quirky design details and high levels of tech – the 24cm-diameter circular infotainment screen not only looks great but works well, too. The knitted fabric across the dashboard also gives a really high-quality feel. 

Classic trim has all the basics covered, plus a few extra luxuries, including LED headlights, sat-nav, a heated steering wheel, and a powered tailgate.

That growth in dimensions really improves the Countryman's practical side, even if it takes the car away from the brand's minuscule origins. Rear space is huge, while the 450-litre boot and 40:20:40-split folding seats are a boon for families and their gubbins.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Countryman Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Countryman Electric hub page… 

See our MINI Countryman Electric deals

Check out the MINI Countryman Electric Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Drive away in the electric Ford Puma Gen-E for £255 a month
Ford Puma Gen-E - front

Car Deal of the Day: Drive away in the electric Ford Puma Gen-E for £255 a month

Ford has finally released the electric Ford Puma, and it mixes 233-mile range with great practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 March.
News
5 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and efficient Kia Sportage hybrid for just £255 a month
Kia Sportage - front corner left

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and efficient Kia Sportage hybrid for just £255 a month

The Kia Sportage mixes a sporty design with hybrid power. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 March.
News
4 Mar 2025
Car Deal Alert! Award-winning Citroen e-C3 dips under £20k in this spring sale deal
Citroen e-C3

Car Deal Alert! Award-winning Citroen e-C3 dips under £20k in this spring sale deal

Get an already affordable EV even cheaper with these £2,000-off deals on the Citroen e-C3
News
4 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £165 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka
Facelifted Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £165 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka

You can switch to electric without busting your wallet with this Vauxhall Mokka. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 March.
News
3 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway
Polestar 2 connected to a wallbox charger on a driveway

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway

London council demands huge fees from drivers who want to ‘cross the kerb illegally’
News
4 Mar 2025
Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners
Jaguar advert

Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners

Here’s the inside story of how an auto company broke the internet – and the car that’s coming next
News
5 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content