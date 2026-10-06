Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MINI Countryman Untamed Edition primed for off-road adventures

Increased ground clearance and useful camping gear should help the Countryman see more of the country

By:Alastair Crooks
6 Oct 2026
MINI Countryman Untamed - front22

Historically, MINI has been fond of special editions and that’s still true for the current Countryman, because the firm’s family SUV has just gained a new ‘Untamed Edition’. As the name suggests, there’s a more distinctive, rugged look to go along with enhanced off-road ability, according to MINI.

Four versions of the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition will be available to order in the UK when it arrives in early 2027. The Untamed Edition C (based on the Countryman C) will cost from £33,595, while the ‘S’ starts at £40,525; the all-electric Untamed Edition E starts at £37,255, while the SE is from £40,775. As with the standard car, there will be no diesel-powered option. 

Jean-Philippe Parain, Head of MINI, said the idea behind the Untamed Edition was that “customers are looking for a vehicle that supports them in everyday life just as confidently as it does on spontaneous getaways and longer journeys”.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

To cater for those trips, the Untamed Edition gets Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain tyres on 19-inch alloy wheels that are unique to the MINI. There’s also a 15mm suspension lift (exclusive to the all-electric versions) which, along with the new wheels and tyres, gives the Untamed Edition up to 19mm extra ground clearance, as well as increasing the approach and departure angles. 

MINI Countryman Untamed - rear22

MINI also says the Countryman’s ABS, DSC and steering systems have been specifically calibrated to accommodate the revised suspension set-up and the all-terrain tyres. 

On top of this, the Untamed Edition receives textured film over the wheelarches, side skirts and bonnet to help protect against tree branches, stones and whatever else you might come across on a mild excursion. There’s a new grille, too, and underbody protection finished in a Dark Steel colour, plus ‘Untamed’ logos on the C-pillars. Buyers also have the option of adding a roof tent that can be opened in seconds thanks to integrated gas struts, as well as camping gear including folding chairs and tables. 

The special edition’s interior features exclusive Vescin Nightshade Blue sports seats to go with new knitted material across the doors and dash. Elsewhere, the rest of the cabin’s usually silver accents have been changed to Dark Steel to mirror the exterior, while there are also elastic tie downs on the centre console and special rubber floor and boot mats that are easier to clean after a hard day’s adventure. 

Don’t want to pay up for a brand-new Countryman? There are loads of used options to choose from on the Auto Express Find A Car service with prices starting under £3,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New MINI Countryman Midnight Edition is an electric SUV for the witching hour!
MINI Countryman SE Midnight Edition - front cornering

New MINI Countryman Midnight Edition is an electric SUV for the witching hour!

The new version of the Countryman comes with extra equipment and exclusive looks
News
1 Oct 2026
MINI Countryman review
MINI Countryman - main image

MINI Countryman review

The MINI Countryman is the brand’s most convincing SUV to date, with a standout interior and petrol or EV power
In-depth reviews
21 Sep 2026
Best new cars for under £400 per month
Best new cars under £400 per month - header image

Best new cars for under £400 per month

Got some cash to splash? These are the best new cars for under £400 per month
Best cars & vans
7 Aug 2026
New MINI Countryman Edition: family SUV is about to become an off-roader
MINI Countryman Edition testing 1

New MINI Countryman Edition: family SUV is about to become an off-roader

The MINI Countryman Edition is undergoing Rocky Mountain final testing ahead of an October reveal
News
28 Jul 2026

Most Popular

MG’s IM brand to launch third model in UK in 2027
MG IM6 - rear detail

MG’s IM brand to launch third model in UK in 2027

Big seven-seat SUV is on the cards for MG’s posh sub-brand
News
2 Oct 2026
New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling
New Citroen 2CV teaser - headlight

New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling

New budget-focused EV will closely follow the design of the original 2CV
News
5 Oct 2026
It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success
Rutherford Jaguar Type 01

It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success

Mike Rutherford warns that the majority of new car buyers do not go for big, expensive saloon cars such as the latest Jag
Opinion
5 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content