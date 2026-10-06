Historically, MINI has been fond of special editions and that’s still true for the current Countryman, because the firm’s family SUV has just gained a new ‘Untamed Edition’. As the name suggests, there’s a more distinctive, rugged look to go along with enhanced off-road ability, according to MINI.

Four versions of the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition will be available to order in the UK when it arrives in early 2027. The Untamed Edition C (based on the Countryman C) will cost from £33,595, while the ‘S’ starts at £40,525; the all-electric Untamed Edition E starts at £37,255, while the SE is from £40,775. As with the standard car, there will be no diesel-powered option.

Jean-Philippe Parain, Head of MINI, said the idea behind the Untamed Edition was that “customers are looking for a vehicle that supports them in everyday life just as confidently as it does on spontaneous getaways and longer journeys”.

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To cater for those trips, the Untamed Edition gets Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain tyres on 19-inch alloy wheels that are unique to the MINI. There’s also a 15mm suspension lift (exclusive to the all-electric versions) which, along with the new wheels and tyres, gives the Untamed Edition up to 19mm extra ground clearance, as well as increasing the approach and departure angles.

MINI also says the Countryman’s ABS, DSC and steering systems have been specifically calibrated to accommodate the revised suspension set-up and the all-terrain tyres.

On top of this, the Untamed Edition receives textured film over the wheelarches, side skirts and bonnet to help protect against tree branches, stones and whatever else you might come across on a mild excursion. There’s a new grille, too, and underbody protection finished in a Dark Steel colour, plus ‘Untamed’ logos on the C-pillars. Buyers also have the option of adding a roof tent that can be opened in seconds thanks to integrated gas struts, as well as camping gear including folding chairs and tables.

The special edition’s interior features exclusive Vescin Nightshade Blue sports seats to go with new knitted material across the doors and dash. Elsewhere, the rest of the cabin’s usually silver accents have been changed to Dark Steel to mirror the exterior, while there are also elastic tie downs on the centre console and special rubber floor and boot mats that are easier to clean after a hard day’s adventure.

Don’t want to pay up for a brand-new Countryman? There are loads of used options to choose from on the Auto Express Find A Car service with prices starting under £3,000.