Verdict

Whether anyone will ever put the MINI Countryman Untamed properly through its paces off-road remains to be seen; but it does at least prove it can handle the rough stuff, even if that’s more to do with the optional tyres than any of the cosmetic add-ons. For the most part, it looks (and feels) like little more than a trim level with some stickers and accessories added, pretending to be something more extreme than it is.

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MINI is a company that’s far from shy when it comes to producing a special edition or snazzy trim level, and while it’s proud of its ancestral connections in the world of rallying, it’s capitalising more on the lifestyle off-road segment for its latest Countryman-based instalment, the Untamed Edition.

The name may be doing a lot of heavy lifting here, but the suspension has also come in for an increase in ride height. Well, so long as you choose an electric version, as the petrol models retain the standard car’s suspension set-up. Modest as it may be, the 15mm rise increases to 19mm if you take the optional off-road Pirelli Scorpion XTM tyres into account. However, with the current Countryman already being of sizeable stature (we hear you, Mini purists), the slight bump in ground clearance doesn’t seem all that noticeable.