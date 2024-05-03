Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper S offers retro style and serious performance for a low price

The MINI Cooper S is a performance icon and great value at £210 a month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 February

By:James Batchelor
14 Feb 2025
New 2024 MINI Cooper S - front cornering
  • Classic MINI styling
  • Fast turbo petrol power; sharp handling
  • £210.27 a month

We're used to seeing stunning leasing deals on electric cars these days, but this offer on a petrol-powered performance icon is enough to make its equivalent electric sibling blush.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted that Evans Halshaw Leasing is offering a brand new, in-stock mid-spec MINI Cooper S for a stunning £210.27 a month – that’s well over £100 a month cheaper than the small battery electric MINI Cooper E in basic trim. 

An initial payment of £2,763.24 is required, and the deal is for 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for an extra £25.33 a month should you wish. Most buyers will consider raising that mileage allowance as the MINI Cooper S is a true gem to drive. 

Power comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that pushes out 201bhp and 300Nm of torque. Acceleration is predictably punchy, with 0-62mph taken care of in 6.6 seconds, and there’s a tuneful sound to the engine note – push it, and you’ll even get a few pops and bangs from the exhaust. 

Controversially, the latest Cooper S only comes with an automatic gearbox – there’s no manual offered this time around. Still, with it being a seven-speed dual-clutch affair, gear changes are sharp, and it makes light work of stop-start town driving.

Find a twisting road and you’ll be beaming from ear to ear. The MINI Cooper S has always delivered a smile-inducing driving experience, and the new model carries on this tradition. The steering is fast, wonderfully direct and gives great feedback, and the body control and grip are exemplary. 

This deal sees you taking the keys to mid-spec Exclusive trim. It does without the Sport’s in-your-face bodykit, and instead offers a more classy look. Inside, a natty knitted material covers the dashboard, plus there’s a heated steering wheel and MINI’s smart-looking large OLED circular touchscreen infotainment system.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla MINI Cooper S leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Cooper deals hub page… 

See our MINI Cooper deals

Check out the MINI Cooper S Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
