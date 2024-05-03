Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper S offers retro style and serious performance for a low price

Classic MINI styling

Fast turbo petrol power; sharp handling

£210.27 a month

We're used to seeing stunning leasing deals on electric cars these days, but this offer on a petrol-powered performance icon is enough to make its equivalent electric sibling blush.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted that Evans Halshaw Leasing is offering a brand new, in-stock mid-spec MINI Cooper S for a stunning £210.27 a month – that’s well over £100 a month cheaper than the small battery electric MINI Cooper E in basic trim.

An initial payment of £2,763.24 is required, and the deal is for 24 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for an extra £25.33 a month should you wish. Most buyers will consider raising that mileage allowance as the MINI Cooper S is a true gem to drive.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that pushes out 201bhp and 300Nm of torque. Acceleration is predictably punchy, with 0-62mph taken care of in 6.6 seconds, and there’s a tuneful sound to the engine note – push it, and you’ll even get a few pops and bangs from the exhaust.

Controversially, the latest Cooper S only comes with an automatic gearbox – there’s no manual offered this time around. Still, with it being a seven-speed dual-clutch affair, gear changes are sharp, and it makes light work of stop-start town driving.