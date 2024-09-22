Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand-new MINI Cooper C for £188 per month

MINI’s latest reimagining of the 1960’s icon is our deal of the day for September 22

By:Antony Ingram
22 Sep 2024
MINI Cooper S - front tracking
  • Funky styling and fab cabin
  • Agile handling and a punchy 1.5-litre engine
  • £188 per month with £2,555 down

MINIs are so popular they’ve almost become part of the furniture on the UK’s roads, but the fourth-generation car launched in 2023 got a fresh new look which once again helps it stand out from the crowd. It can stand out on your driveway too, with this £188 per month lease deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s for a MINI Cooper C – the petrol version of the latest MINI hatchback, which is actually more like a heavily-refreshed version of the older car, rather than the all-new model that you get with the all-electric MINI Cooper E. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to tell, since it’s nearly identical to the EV at a glance.

The deal comes from Lease Car UK through Carwow, where you’ll pay an initial payment of £2,555.03, and then £187.92 per month over a 48-month term. During that time you’ll be restricted to 5,000 miles per year, which should just about cover the needs of a family’s second car or anyone who tends to drive mainly around town.

MINIs have always excelled in town anyway thanks to their compact size (something that still applies to the Cooper C, even if it’s bigger than those classic Minis), and despite their relatively firm rides – something the newest model still doesn’t quite escape. Direct steering and minimal body roll makes them a hoot when scooting through corners, both in town and on country roads.

Meanwhile, the Cooper C’s 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is good for 156bhp, for a brisk 0-62mph time of under eight seconds. An automatic gearbox is standard, and the sole option, which might detract from the fun factor for some but is another mark in favour of the MINI’s city car status.

The real highlight of the latest MINI though is its cabin. Some of the classic cues are still there, such as a big circular central display, designed to evoke the speedometer of the earliest classic Minis, but here it’s a sharp-looking OLED screen. There are some fab details too, from the knitted fabric-covered dash to some neat ambient lighting effects. You’re getting a lot of style for not a lot of money with this lease deal.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the MINI Cooper C Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: this big-spec Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is all the family SUV you could need for £406 a month
Audi Q5 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: this big-spec Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is all the family SUV you could need for £406 a month

The Audi Q5 is a great family SUV with real premium appeal and is our Deal of the Day for 21 September
News
21 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September
News
20 Sep 2024
Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024
Cheapest electric cars - header image

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024

EVs are often dismissed for being too expensive, so we've put together a list of the ten cheapest electric cars money can buy
Best cars & vans
19 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month
BMW i7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 16 September is the two-time winner of our Luxury Car of the Year award
News
16 Sep 2024

Most Popular

MG ZS Hybrid+ review
New MG ZS Hybrid+ - front tracking

MG ZS Hybrid+ review

Big-selling MG ZS has been reinvented as a small hybrid SUV – there’s no EV this time around
In-depth reviews
19 Sep 2024
Ford Puma vs Renault Captur: the big small-SUV showdown
Ford Puma and Renault Captur - front tracking

Ford Puma vs Renault Captur: the big small-SUV showdown

Ford and Renault freshen up its offerings in key new-car segment
Car group tests
18 Sep 2024
New Cupra SUV will become the brand’s fully-electric flagship
New Cupra flagship SUV render (watermarked) - front 3/4

New Cupra SUV will become the brand’s fully-electric flagship

Cupra is cooking up a series of new models in order to increase its market share, our exclusive images show what the flagship car could look like
News
18 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content