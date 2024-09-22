Car Deal of the Day: brand-new MINI Cooper C for £188 per month

Funky styling and fab cabin

Agile handling and a punchy 1.5-litre engine

£188 per month with £2,555 down

MINIs are so popular they’ve almost become part of the furniture on the UK’s roads, but the fourth-generation car launched in 2023 got a fresh new look which once again helps it stand out from the crowd. It can stand out on your driveway too, with this £188 per month lease deal.

That’s for a MINI Cooper C – the petrol version of the latest MINI hatchback, which is actually more like a heavily-refreshed version of the older car, rather than the all-new model that you get with the all-electric MINI Cooper E. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to tell, since it’s nearly identical to the EV at a glance.

The deal comes from Lease Car UK through Carwow, where you’ll pay an initial payment of £2,555.03, and then £187.92 per month over a 48-month term. During that time you’ll be restricted to 5,000 miles per year, which should just about cover the needs of a family’s second car or anyone who tends to drive mainly around town.

MINIs have always excelled in town anyway thanks to their compact size (something that still applies to the Cooper C, even if it’s bigger than those classic Minis), and despite their relatively firm rides – something the newest model still doesn’t quite escape. Direct steering and minimal body roll makes them a hoot when scooting through corners, both in town and on country roads.

Meanwhile, the Cooper C’s 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is good for 156bhp, for a brisk 0-62mph time of under eight seconds. An automatic gearbox is standard, and the sole option, which might detract from the fun factor for some but is another mark in favour of the MINI’s city car status.

The real highlight of the latest MINI though is its cabin. Some of the classic cues are still there, such as a big circular central display, designed to evoke the speedometer of the earliest classic Minis, but here it’s a sharp-looking OLED screen. There are some fab details too, from the knitted fabric-covered dash to some neat ambient lighting effects. You’re getting a lot of style for not a lot of money with this lease deal.

