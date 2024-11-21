Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E blends retro charm and electric power for only £214 a month

Style and EV power needn’t cost the earth with the MINI Cooper E Classic – it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 November

By:James Batchelor
21 Nov 2024
MINI Cooper SE - front
  • Retro good looks
  • Top-quality modern interior
  • £214.25 per month

We have been waiting for some great-value leasing offers on the new MINI Cooper Electric – and here’s one that’s so good we’ve made it our Deal of the Day.

This very tempting deal is through VIP Gateway via our Carwow parent site. It’s for the Cooper E and requires an initial payment of £2,869.98, and then a very reasonable £214.25 every month for 24 months with a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year. 

What you get for that is a 40.7kWh (36.6kWh usable) battery pack mated to a 181bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. This combination gives the MINI a claimed range of up to 182 miles, while a 70kW maximum DC charging rate allows for a 10-80 per cent top-up in a relatively speedy 28 minutes. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The MINI Cooper E comes as standard with LED front and rear lights, and the MINI's famous 24cm diameter circular OLED touchscreen. Sat-nav and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are thrown in too.  

With 181bhp being sent to the front wheels, performance is brisk. Couple this with very agile handling and sharp steering and the MINI Cooper E is a scintillating choice. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page… 

Check out the MINI Cooper E Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selections here

James Batchelor
