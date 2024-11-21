Car Deal of the Day: MINI Cooper E blends retro charm and electric power for only £214 a month

Retro good looks

Top-quality modern interior

£214.25 per month

We have been waiting for some great-value leasing offers on the new MINI Cooper Electric – and here’s one that’s so good we’ve made it our Deal of the Day.

This very tempting deal is through VIP Gateway via our Carwow parent site. It’s for the Cooper E and requires an initial payment of £2,869.98, and then a very reasonable £214.25 every month for 24 months with a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year.

What you get for that is a 40.7kWh (36.6kWh usable) battery pack mated to a 181bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. This combination gives the MINI a claimed range of up to 182 miles, while a 70kW maximum DC charging rate allows for a 10-80 per cent top-up in a relatively speedy 28 minutes.

The MINI Cooper E comes as standard with LED front and rear lights, and the MINI's famous 24cm diameter circular OLED touchscreen. Sat-nav and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are thrown in too.

With 181bhp being sent to the front wheels, performance is brisk. Couple this with very agile handling and sharp steering and the MINI Cooper E is a scintillating choice.

