Car Deal of the Day: Be the talk of the town with a MINI Cooper E for £186 per month

The deal runs over 24 months, and allows for 5,000 miles per year. You’ll know if you’ll need more than that but once again, it sounds particularly well suited to urban commuters, especially if you’ve already got something else on the driveway for regular longer trips.

You’ll need to spec up the car of course; Exclusive is the second of three Cooper E grades (the others being the entry-level Classic, and the sporty, err… Sport), and allows for such niceties as a choice of three roof colours, a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, and a more vibrant interior theme. Not that the current MINI needs much help there, as it already stands out a mile with its circular OLED infotainment screen and fabric-covered dashboard.

The Cooper E is the lower-powered version of the latest electric MINI, but with 181bhp at its disposal it still matches the output of the old petrol Cooper S, and whizzes silently from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. Rapid charging time for the 36.6kWh pack is about half an hour at the 75kW maximum, while charging at home at 7.4kW is around six hours.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

