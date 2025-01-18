Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Be the talk of the town with a MINI Cooper E for £186 per month

Turn on, tune in, and plug in with a new electric MINI for an affordable monthly sum

By:Antony Ingram
18 Jan 2025
MINI Cooper E - front tracking
  • Electric power to suit the MINI’s agile handling
  • Exclusive trim adds a little more style
  • £186 per month, £2,527 up front

The MINI is one of those cars that has always felt well-suited to electric power. Compact dimensions make it ideal for urban driving, and not being able to pack in a huge battery doesn’t really matter since city-bound commuters don’t tend to cover high mileages anyway. Then you’ve got a drivetrain which, with the punchy torque of an electric motor, suits the MINI’s darty, up-for-it driving feel.

So it is with the latest MINI Cooper E, which is fun to drive, goes just about far enough on a charge for a car of its type (185 miles officially from its 36.6kWh net capacity, around 150 in the place we call the ‘real world’), and these days is more affordable than it used to be, too.

Which brings us to our Car Deal of the Day: a MINI Cooper E in Exclusive trim for a tempting £186.11 per month, under the psychological barrier of £200 a month by a useful margin. You don’t even have to drop an enormous sum of money for the initial payment, as this deal with Select Car Leasing asks for just £2,527.32 up front.

The deal runs over 24 months, and allows for 5,000 miles per year. You’ll know if you’ll need more than that but once again, it sounds particularly well suited to urban commuters, especially if you’ve already got something else on the driveway for regular longer trips.

You’ll need to spec up the car of course; Exclusive is the second of three Cooper E grades (the others being the entry-level Classic, and the sporty, err… Sport), and allows for such niceties as a choice of three roof colours, a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, and a more vibrant interior theme. Not that the current MINI needs much help there, as it already stands out a mile with its circular OLED infotainment screen and fabric-covered dashboard.

The Cooper E is the lower-powered version of the latest electric MINI, but with 181bhp at its disposal it still matches the output of the old petrol Cooper S, and whizzes silently from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. Rapid charging time for the 36.6kWh pack is about half an hour at the 75kW maximum, while charging at home at 7.4kW is around six hours.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

See our MINI Cooper Electric deals

Check out the MINI Cooper Electric Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

