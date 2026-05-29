Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mitsubishi Shogun? Pajero teaser suggests a new 4x4 is on the way

Rugged Toyota Land Cruiser rival will have to wear a different badge for certain markets

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 May 2026
Mitsubishi Pajero teaser

Mitsubishi has teased its next-generation Pajero SUV, otherwise known as the Shogun in Europe. This rugged and capable body-on-frame off-roader was once a counterpart of the Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol in the world of hardcore off-roading, and after a period of inactivity from the Japanese brand, international markets are now buzzing at the prospect of an all-new generation. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Teased in a new image showing a full-width front lighting element, it’s clear that this new model will live up to its rugged predecessors, rather than return as a watered-down crossover-style SUV. While it’s too early to know precise details, the new Pajero could feature a chassis derived from the L200 pick-up truck. 

This would be shortened, and without the need to be able to handle high payloads, most likely fitted with more sophisticated suspension, specifically swapping the existing L200’s solid rear axle for an independent set-up. 

It’s also worth remembering that Mitsubishi is part of an alliance with Renault and Nissan, which means it could also share its underpinnings with the forthcoming Nissan Terrano. This is another name that’s being resurrected, having already been revealed as a concept at this year’s China Auto show in Beijing

It’s unknown what will be under the bonnet, but Nissan’s Terrano Concept had a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it’s not unrealistic to expect the same might be fitted to the new Pajero. Whether this is the only style of powertrain that will be available, however, is harder to know. Traditional markets in Asia and Australia will have demand for a more robust diesel variant, but it remains to be seen whether Mitsubishi will be able to answer that particular call. 

However, the use of a hybrid powertrain would significantly increase the chances of it coming to Europe. While nothing official has been confirmed, a plug-in hybrid Pajero – which would be renamed Shogun on the continent due to the unfortunate, rather rude meaning of Pajero in Spanish – could act as a perfect flagship model for the brand’s relaunch into the UK. 

While the brand has confirmed that there are no immediate plans to offer a new Shogun in the UK, it hasn’t totally ruled it out, either.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mitsubishi’s comeback: familiar names will return but the Evo isn’t one of them
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi’s comeback: familiar names will return but the Evo isn’t one of them

Some well-known names will underpin Mitsubishi’s return - but Evo fans will be disappointed
News
20 Feb 2026
New Mitsubishi Shogun is suiting-up for battle against Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery
New Mitsubishi Shogun - front 3/4

New Mitsubishi Shogun is suiting-up for battle against Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery

Mitsubishi's road warrior SUV is in development and could spearhead brand's dramatic UK return
News
3 Feb 2026
Mitsubishi’s UK return will only be a success if its cars are very cheap
Opinion - Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi’s UK return will only be a success if its cars are very cheap

Editor Paul Barker struggles to see how Mitsubishi will make an impact in the UK as it returns to a more competitive market than ever
Opinion
26 Nov 2025

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start
Opinion - Ford revival header image

Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start

With both Ford and Vauxhall announcing their future plans, Paul Barker hopes it will address a lengthy decline
Opinion
27 May 2026
Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range
Peugeot range

Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range

From the 208 to the 5008, Peugeot has rethought its pricing to make its range “more accessible than ever”
News
28 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content