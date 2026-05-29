Mitsubishi has teased its next-generation Pajero SUV, otherwise known as the Shogun in Europe. This rugged and capable body-on-frame off-roader was once a counterpart of the Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol in the world of hardcore off-roading, and after a period of inactivity from the Japanese brand, international markets are now buzzing at the prospect of an all-new generation.

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Teased in a new image showing a full-width front lighting element, it’s clear that this new model will live up to its rugged predecessors, rather than return as a watered-down crossover-style SUV. While it’s too early to know precise details, the new Pajero could feature a chassis derived from the L200 pick-up truck.

This would be shortened, and without the need to be able to handle high payloads, most likely fitted with more sophisticated suspension, specifically swapping the existing L200’s solid rear axle for an independent set-up.

It’s also worth remembering that Mitsubishi is part of an alliance with Renault and Nissan, which means it could also share its underpinnings with the forthcoming Nissan Terrano. This is another name that’s being resurrected, having already been revealed as a concept at this year’s China Auto show in Beijing.

It’s unknown what will be under the bonnet, but Nissan’s Terrano Concept had a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it’s not unrealistic to expect the same might be fitted to the new Pajero. Whether this is the only style of powertrain that will be available, however, is harder to know. Traditional markets in Asia and Australia will have demand for a more robust diesel variant, but it remains to be seen whether Mitsubishi will be able to answer that particular call.

However, the use of a hybrid powertrain would significantly increase the chances of it coming to Europe. While nothing official has been confirmed, a plug-in hybrid Pajero – which would be renamed Shogun on the continent due to the unfortunate, rather rude meaning of Pajero in Spanish – could act as a perfect flagship model for the brand’s relaunch into the UK.

While the brand has confirmed that there are no immediate plans to offer a new Shogun in the UK, it hasn’t totally ruled it out, either.

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