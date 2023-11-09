Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Morgan and Pininfarina teaming up for mysterious coachbuilding project

More details about the project will be announced in 2024, when Morgan will celebrate its 115th birthday

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Nov 2023
Morgan-Pininfarina teaser

Two of the oldest coachbuilders in the motoring world, Morgan and Italian design house Pininfarina, are teaming up for a mysterious project. 

With coachbuilding having something of a renaissance of late, premium carmakers and highly specialised automotive companies are offering well-heeled enthusiasts the chance to create truly unique vehicles, and set themselves apart from more ordinary offerings. 

The companies have more than two centuries of combined coachbuilding expertise, and are working together on a limited run of individual commissions that will “combine Morgan’s 21st Century coachbuilding philosophy with Pininfarina’s legacy of purity and elegance in design.”

However these are the only details Morgan has elected to share at this time, teasing us with the promise of more information in 2024, when the British brand will celebrate its 115th birthday. 

There are very few limitations when it comes to coachbuilt cars, but they do have to utilise the chassis and powertrain from existing cars. Morgan’s line-up consists of just three models: the three-wheeled Super 3, and the Plus Four and Plus Six roadsters. 

The BMW-powered two-seaters seem like the more obvious choice for the basis of the coachbuilding project, as it’s not hard to imagine them being transformed into an elegant coupe that could serve as the spiritual successor to the famous Morgan AeroMax. That said, we won’t rule out anything involving the wacky Super 3 at this stage.

When announcing the collaboration with Pinninfarina, Morgan CEO Massimo Fumarol said: “Coachbuilding goes to the very essence of creating a car and is something that we have nurtured and protected at Morgan. We have found that to craft by hand and not through automation, and to let the heart of the creator shape a line or an object, is what allows the spirit of our company to shine through.  

“For us, coachbuilding has an ethical meaning too. By doing something with your hands, it allows you to fully understand and appreciate the raw materials, and in turn respect the environment in which they were created.”

Click here for our list of the best sports cars on sale...

  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

New Pininfarina B95: 1,873bhp electric hypercar revealed at 2023 Monterey Car Week
Pininfarina B95 on display at 2023 Monterey Car Week - front (doors open)
News

New Pininfarina B95: 1,873bhp electric hypercar revealed at 2023 Monterey Car Week

The B95 has been created to mark 95 years of the Pininfarina design house
19 Aug 2023
Pininfarina Pura Vision concept blends SUV and sports car design themes
Pininfarina Pura Vision concept - front action
News

Pininfarina Pura Vision concept blends SUV and sports car design themes

With the Pura Vision concept, Pininfarina is setting out its stall for the design of future models
1 Aug 2023
Morgan Super 3 gains roof in new Orlebar Brown collaboration
OB x Morgan Super 3 - front
News

Morgan Super 3 gains roof in new Orlebar Brown collaboration

Morgan tie-up with fashion brand will see one-off Super 3 tour Europe
21 Nov 2022

Most Popular

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'
Opinion - scrap
Opinion

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'

Mike Rutherford is stunned that car insurance premiums have risen by an average 61 per cent in the past 12 months
5 Nov 2023
New Volvo EX30 2023 review: a desirable EV at a great price
Volvo EX30 - front
Road tests

New Volvo EX30 2023 review: a desirable EV at a great price

The Volvo EX30 baby SUV is a brilliant electric car, especially at this price
6 Nov 2023
New Toyota C-HR 2023 review: not that practical, but highly efficient
Toyota C-HR - front tracking
Road tests

New Toyota C-HR 2023 review: not that practical, but highly efficient

The new C-HR is refined, well-equipped and good to drive, but it all comes at a cost
7 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content