Morgan and Pininfarina teaming up for mysterious coachbuilding project

Two of the oldest coachbuilders in the motoring world, Morgan and Italian design house Pininfarina, are teaming up for a mysterious project.

With coachbuilding having something of a renaissance of late, premium carmakers and highly specialised automotive companies are offering well-heeled enthusiasts the chance to create truly unique vehicles, and set themselves apart from more ordinary offerings.

The companies have more than two centuries of combined coachbuilding expertise, and are working together on a limited run of individual commissions that will “combine Morgan’s 21st Century coachbuilding philosophy with Pininfarina’s legacy of purity and elegance in design.”

However these are the only details Morgan has elected to share at this time, teasing us with the promise of more information in 2024, when the British brand will celebrate its 115th birthday.

There are very few limitations when it comes to coachbuilt cars, but they do have to utilise the chassis and powertrain from existing cars. Morgan’s line-up consists of just three models: the three-wheeled Super 3, and the Plus Four and Plus Six roadsters.

The BMW-powered two-seaters seem like the more obvious choice for the basis of the coachbuilding project, as it’s not hard to imagine them being transformed into an elegant coupe that could serve as the spiritual successor to the famous Morgan AeroMax. That said, we won’t rule out anything involving the wacky Super 3 at this stage.

When announcing the collaboration with Pinninfarina, Morgan CEO Massimo Fumarol said: “Coachbuilding goes to the very essence of creating a car and is something that we have nurtured and protected at Morgan. We have found that to craft by hand and not through automation, and to let the heart of the creator shape a line or an object, is what allows the spirit of our company to shine through.

“For us, coachbuilding has an ethical meaning too. By doing something with your hands, it allows you to fully understand and appreciate the raw materials, and in turn respect the environment in which they were created.”

