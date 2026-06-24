We’ve just had Midsummer in the UK so it’s timely that British sports car manufacturer Morgan has just revealed the new Morgan Midsummer Coupe.

This is the second ‘Midsummer’ model from Morgan. The first was an exquisite speedster, limited to 50 units, and all were quickly accounted for, despite a price tag north of £200,000.

Having completed the last Morgan Midsummer in March this year, attention now shifts to the new Coupe. This, like the speedster, has been created in collaboration with legendary design house Pininfarina.

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Unlike the Midsummer speedster and the Morgan Supersport (which has a soft-top or optional removable hard-top), the biggest change that the Coupe brings is a fixed roof.

While the speedster is ideal for summer, Morgan says the Coupe was “conceived with touring in mind”, combining “year-round usability, luggage practicality and long-distance comfort with the sense of occasion that defined the original Midsummer”. Jonathan Wells, Chief Design Officer at Morgan, called the Midsummer Coupe the “most ambitious and rewarding projects we’ve ever undertaken”.

Realising the ‘intensive collaboration’ with Pininfarina, Morgan says that despite the Coupe sharing the same CXV platform as the Supersport, it still required “substantial structural engineering and development, with the roof, glazing and aluminium body conceived as an integrated vehicle architecture from the outset”.