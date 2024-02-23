Car Deal of the Day: make Morgan Plus Four ownership a reality with new half-now, half-later offer

Iconic design

Great to drive

0 per cent APR

You might think the Morgan Plus Four is far too high-brow to be bought via anything so uncouth as a finance deal, but thankfully it isn’t. This new deal from Morgan could get you an eye-catching Plus Four on your driveway for half the price, initially at least.

With its super simple ‘Advance Payment Plan’, the deal requires a 50 per cent deposit of £35,914, followed by the other 50 per cent at the end of the agreement - which runs over 24 months. There’s also a fixed 0 per cent APR and during that term there is a mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, with 6p per mile fee should you exceed that limit.

The deal is based on the standard Morgan Plus Four, but there’s no cost associated with choosing between the six-speed manual version or the eight-speed automatic. There’s a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine sourced from BMW with 255bhp and 350Nm of torque (400Nm with the automatic).

In a car weighing a smidge under a tonne, that means 0-62mph is dealt with in 5.2 seconds for the manual or 4.8 seconds with the two-pedal setup. Top speed is a heady 149mph.

There’s much more to the Morgan Plus Four than just outright pace. You can have old-school fun to go with those looks with a recently revised aluminium chassis that’s much stiffer than the previous model’s. For the purists, don't worry, it’s still based upon a traditional ash wood frame.

Then there’s the looks. Take the Morgan through the fanciest bits of central London and you’re guaranteed to get as many looks as you would driving the latest supercar.

Something that’s not immediately obvious but just as important is the strong residual values of the Morgan. After three years and 60,000 miles you can expect it to hold on to over 65 per cent of its value - few cars of any kind can manage that.

