After 16 years on sale, the Audi A1 has finally met its end. Production of the premium supermini has now ceased, alongside the larger Audi Q2 SUV, as the German manufacturer seeks to raise its point of entry in order to focus on more profitable models.

While the nameplate made its debut in 2010, the second-generation Audi A1 arrived in 2019 and hasn't received a facelift since going on sale. The Audi Q2, on the other hand, has been sold for even longer, with only one generation ever being offered. This went on sale in 2016 and received several small updates throughout its decade-long lifespan.

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Now, the two models, which account for around 15 to 20 per cent of Audi’s annual UK registrations combined, have finally been discontinued, with the last cars having rolled off their respective production lines in Ingolstadt and Barcelona. Both models are still available from stock, though; via Auto Express’ Buy a Car service, you could save more than £2,000 off the list price of an Audi A1, for example.

In a hope of plugging any sales gaps, however, Audi is set to revive the controversial A2 nameplate, which will be worn by an electric hatchback that will share parts with the new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo. It’s possible an electrified replacement for the Q2 could also be on the horizon, sitting above the A2 and below the forthcoming A4 e-tron saloon and the recently-facelifted Audi Q4 e-tron family SUV.

Of course, the A1 and Q2 aren’t the only models Audi has cut from its line-up recently; earlier in 2026, the Ingolstadt-based brand cancelled its Audi A8 limousine flagship. In order to still entice high-end customers, Audi will instead introduce a revised version of the Q7 SUV later this year, just before an even larger Audi Q9 three-row SUV arrives, which will sit at the pinnacle of the German maker’s offerings.

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