1,100bhp+ Red Bull RB17 hypercar will be unleashed in 2024

Six-time Formula One constructors’ champions Red Bull Racing is primed to enter the car-making business. The team’s boss Christian Horner has now stated that its £5 million track-only hypercar, the Red Bull RB17, will be unveiled later this year. Horner confirmed the news in an interview with Sky Sports, but didn’t disclose exactly when we’ll finally lay eyes on the RB17, which was first announced back in July 2022. Red Bull Racing, which has powered Max Verstappen to the Formula One driver’s world championship three times now, has been developing the car under its Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) arm, which acts as a consultancy to other businesses, too. Described as “the purest execution of an F1-inspired hypercar”, the RB17 is the brainchild of Adrian Newey – Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer, who worked with former team partner Aston Martin on the Valkyrie hypercar. Unlike the Valkyrie, though, the RB17 is a track-only model, freeing up Newey to focus purely on the aerodynamics rather than having to adhere to road car regulations. We have no doubt the RB17 will deliver scintillating performance having been designed around a carbon-composite tub to ensure light weight, while power is being delivered by a V8 hybrid engine that will produce well over 1,100bhp – trumping the already hardcore 1,000bhp Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Keeping the car stuck to the tarmac will be “the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car”, according to the company. Production is set to start in 2025 at Red Bull’s 290-acre campus in Milton Keynes, turning one of the UK’s newest cities into a car-making city. Only 50 RB17s will be made and only in left-hand drive, with a price of £5 million plus local taxes. Buyers will have access to a package that will be tailored to their use of the car, with full support from the factory including servicing and maintenance. The 50 owners will also benefit from an exclusive relationship with the Red Bull Racing team, getting them access to the vehicle development programme, use of the team’s simulators, involvement in the RB17 development programme, plus on-track training and experiences. The name RB17 comes from the lineage of Red Bull Racing’s F1 cars. Red Bull raced the RB16 in 2020, but the following year’s car was not deemed different enough to take the RB17 name, instead being called RB16B. Its next F1 car was the RB18 in 2022, with its name also reflecting the number of years Red Bull racing had existed up to that point. However, in spite of Horner going on the record stating that the a 17 will never exist, that name is now set to be used for the new hypercar. Red Bull RB17 design As for what the RB17 will look like, Red Bull has only released an official sketch showing the swooping aerodynamic lines of the car and a cockpit for two people covered by a racing canopy.

However, the sketches hint at the real thing looking similar to a series of virtual racers designed by Red Bull Racing for the Gran Turismo racing game series. The Red Bull X2010, X2014 and X2019 trio were designed by Adrian Newey, featuring similar aerodynamic bodywork to the RB17 sketches, including a canopy over the driver. Speaking at the launch of the RB17, Christian Horner, who is the CEO of both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: "The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus. The RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors." Adrian Newey said: "The RB17 distils everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car. Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors."