Live local fuel prices coming to your sat-nav or smartphone

The Government has published a proposal that will force fuel retailers to publish their current prices for petrol and diesel, updating the information ‘live’ online within 30 minutes of any price changes.

The info will be collected by a body appointed by the Government, in a format that’s shareable via car sat-nav systems, smartphone apps or websites, making it possible for drivers to instantly identify the cheapest fuel prices in their locality, or even if they’re planning a longer trip to unfamiliar areas.

The announcement by the department for energy security and net zero is the next step in the Government’s response to last year’s report by UK competition watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA calculated that profiteering by supermarkets during the oil crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 poured an extra £900 million into supermarket coffers that year alone. While there was no breach of law, the big four supermarkets were judged to have failed to have acted competitively by collectively choosing to hike margins by an average of 6p instead of fighting each other for drivers’ custom.

“This freely available data will enable tech companies to develop new ways for the UK’s 41.2 million drivers to search for the cheapest fuel while on-the-go - via everyday mobile apps, online mapping platforms, journey planning tools, price comparison websites and in-car devices,” a statement from the department says, adding that a similar scheme implemented in Queensland, Australia saw drivers save an average of £48 ($93 Aus) per year, by making it easier for them to shop around for fuel.