Eggs-perts warn of Easter weekend traffic chaos

It might not be a very Good Friday for those looking to travel on the roads this coming weekend as over 14 million leisure trips are expected to be made across the Easter weekend in the UK, with experts forecasting “‘carmageddon’ for holidaymakers”.

New estimates from the RAC and traffic analytics consultancy, INRIX, suggest that schools breaking up for Spring coinciding with the Easter weekend could result in a huge spike in the number of cars on the road, with over 2.6 million holiday car journeys expected to take place on the Friday alone.

RAC spokesperson, Alice Simpson, says: “With Easter falling earlier than usual at the start of the school holidays, it could be ‘carmageddon’ for holidaymakers. Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday 28 March until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.”

“To have the best chance of a straightforward journey, we encourage motorists to check fuel, oil and coolant levels, along with tyre pressures and treads, before setting off.”

When should I travel this Easter weekend?

It’s advised that drivers should – if possible – choose to drive during off-peak times, which typically means early in the morning, or in the evening. The RAC suggests leaving after 7pm on Thursday 28 March, or after 5pm between Friday 29 and Sunday 31 March. On the Easter Bank Holiday Monday, it’s recommended that you leave it as late as 8pm before you set off; this is because many will be planning to leave later themselves as they head home from their trips for work the next day.

What times should I avoid travelling?

The worst times to travel are typically in the middle of the day – anytime from 10am to 3pm. That said, given school break up on Thursday, it’s advised that you steer clear of the roads between 2pm and 7pm as many may be planning to get started on their Easter getaways early.

Which roads will be the busiest?

As many holidaymakers flock to the coast, or many of the UK’s most scenic spots for Easter, the RAC has noted a handful of particular stretches of road to avoid – or at least plan ahead for. The M3 Southbound is expected to experience some of the worst congestion, with the average journey time of an hour likely to be doubled or more – especially on Good Friday. The M5 southbound between Bristol and Taunton is expected to see travel times double over the weekend, too, while drivers travelling on the M25 between Gatwick and the M1 for Hertfordshire could also see travel times of over two hours on Thursday evening.

