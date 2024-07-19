Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

1 in 5 new cars sold globally is a Chinese EV but Europe’s electric car appetite is questioned

New data shows that EV market share in Europe fell by 0.3 per cent in the first half of this year, despite the car market heading towards pre-pandemic levels

by: Tom Jervis
19 Jul 2024
MG4 - front

European demand for electric cars appears to be waning. While total sales of new cars continue to rise towards pre-pandemic levels, the EV slice of the pie actually reduced in the first half of 2024.

New data from automotive analytics firm JATO Dynamics shows how the number of new car registrations grew by 4.4 per cent from 6.56 million units in the first half of 2023 to 6.85 million in the same period in 2024.

However, while this means the number of EVs sold has increased by two per cent to a total of 949,981 units, the market share of electric cars has dipped by 0.3 per cent to 13.9 per cent. While we are yet to see such dips for the UK market specifically, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows that the share of EVs in the UK only grew by 0.5 per cent to 16.7 per cent in the first half of this year.

One in five new cars worldwide is a chinese EV

As for the rest of the world, JATO now says one in five new cars is a Chinese EV, a stark contrast to Europe where models hailing from China only account for 17 per cent of the number of electric cars sold, and only one per cent of all new registrations – excluding those from American brand Tesla, which has a gigafactory in Shanghai.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO, said the “moderate” growth in the European car market is a result of “more complex operating environment, including emissions regulations, increasing prices of vehicles, and barriers facing the adoption of electric cars”.

“It’s vital that over the next 6 months, the industry does all it can to dispel uncertainty surrounding the EV market,” Munroz continued, “including how EU tariffs on imported electric cars from China will impact the affordability of these vehicles”.

At the time of writing, the EU remains in talks with China over its controversial new tariffs. They came into effect earlier in July and impose additional duty charges that can be as high 38 per cent on all electric models imported from China in an effort to counteract “unfair subsidisation” by Beijing.

While the UK government is yet to announce its policy on this issue, Professor of Business and Sustainability at Cardiff University, Peter Wells, previously told Auto Express that the nation is in a “vulnerable position on this issue [post-Brexit]” and that the additional costs from the tariffs “would [ultimately] be passed onto consumers”.

Now read more about the UK’s top 10 best-selling cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ghost charging? Cable spaghetti? Half of EV drivers admit to poor etiquette at charge points
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger
News

Ghost charging? Cable spaghetti? Half of EV drivers admit to poor etiquette at charge points

“Ghost charging” is named as biggest bugbear as EV drivers show a lack of consideration for others
18 Jul 2024
New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year
Skoda Octavia heavy braking on a wet road surface
News

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year

Tyres at the 1.6mm legal minimum tread depth must still meet same performance standards as new tyres, says the EU
18 Jul 2024
“Urgent measures” needed as 2030 petrol and diesel ban absent from King’s Speech
Volkswagen T-Roc exhaust
News

“Urgent measures” needed as 2030 petrol and diesel ban absent from King’s Speech

A new survey says just 43 per cent of drivers are considering an EV, with only eight per cent planning to do so before 2035
17 Jul 2024
Didn’t see that coming! The single-car crash culprit drivers hit more than any other
Car damage
News

Didn’t see that coming! The single-car crash culprit drivers hit more than any other

A new study reveals that one in ten single-car crashes involve hitting a wall, according to the latest data from the AA
15 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year
Skoda Octavia heavy braking on a wet road surface
News

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year

Tyres at the 1.6mm legal minimum tread depth must still meet same performance standards as new tyres, says the EU
18 Jul 2024
New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name
Audi A5 Avant - front action
News

New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name

The switch to odd-numbered badging for Audi’s ICE cars sees the A4 become A5, introducing a sleeker shape in the process
16 Jul 2024
It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister
Opinion - Bentley
Opinion

It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister

Mike Rutherford looks back at a rollercoaster week in the automotive world
14 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content