It’s been all-quiet on the bonkers NILU hypercar since it was revealed two years ago – but not anymore, because its bespoke 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that can rev to an unholy 11,000rpm has screamed into life for the first time.

The latest addition to the pantheon of outrageous speed machines was created by designer Sasha Selipanov, whose previous work includes poster-worthy cars such as the Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg CC850 and Lamborghini Huracán. He rather confusingly called his hypercar brand Nilu27 however, meaning his first solo creation bears the rather clunky name of Nilu27 NILU.

While it isn’t as catchy as Pagani Utopia, the NILU will provide plenty of drama with its radical looks and monstrous V12 engine that’s been developed in collaboration with Hartley Engines from New Zealand.

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Originally, we were told the V12 would produce 1,055bhp and 860Nm of torque, but the engine apparently exceeded those projections during its very first dyno tests.

So even though this V12 doesn’t have any turbochargers, and it’s not going to be mated to any electric motors or a hybrid system of any kind, the NILU will have almost as much power on tap as the Ferrari F80 hypercar. In a car that’s only going to weigh about as much as a Renault Clio. Gulp…