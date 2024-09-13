Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

We need 1,000 extra traffic police to curb driving offences

Half of drivers think they can get away with offences due to limited police presence on the roads

By:Chris Rosamond
12 Sep 2024
Police car detail

Auto Express and others frustrated with the current state of roads policing have long called for more cops in cars, but now the AA has put a number on its latest plea for government action; it wants to see 1,000 officers back on the roads as “a clear and visible deterrent, to ensure better standards of driving, and a warning to criminals.”

The motoring organisation has analysed workforce statistics for the police provided by the Home Office, and says the figures show there were 4,215 traffic officers working in England and Wales in March, which represents a cut of more than 1,022 compared with March 2016, when numbers stood at 5,237.

The AA says its own survey of more than 11,000 drivers in August showed that 57 per cent believe that motorists could get away with careless driving due to a lack of policing on the roads. Between 40-50 per cent say that dangerous vehicles, as well as mobile phone, drug driving and seatbelt offences, are also being overlooked thanks to the lack of visible policing on the nation’s roads.

Poll respondents would welcome the wider use of technology such as new AI cameras designed to pick up offences other than speeding, but a mere 15 per cent believe roads policing could be left to cameras alone – although there’s clearly a sense this is what’s happening in reality today.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for The AA, said: “Be it driving offences or wider crime, public opinion suggests that too many people are simply getting away with it. It’s clear that the public want to see more bobbies on the beat, so the government’s ambition to increase the number of police officers is welcome.”

In its call for an extra 1,000 traffic cops launched today, the AA says the Home Secretary should act to improve road safety and help tackle wider crime. “Most traffic cops catch other crimes in the act, such as discovering stolen goods, through routine stops,” continued Cousens. “Similarly a camera can spot the speeding driver, but it can’t stop them if they are under the influence of drink or drugs. Investment in traffic officers does more than improve road safety, it produces safer neighbourhoods too.”

Do you think there needs to be more police cars on the road? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

