Public EV chargepoint location suffering from North-South divide

While the UK is on course to meet the government target of 300,000 public EV chargepoints by 2030, a new report from the National Audit Office has highlighted concerns that areas outside London and the South-East risk being poorly served.

According to the NAO, as of July 2024 there were 64,632 chargepoints installed in the UK, a number it says is in line with the trajectory needed to meet the official Department for Transport target of 300,000 by 2030.

However, the new report warns that the DfT targets do not consider chargepoint locations, and points out that because installation to date has been “led by the needs of early adopters of electric vehicles”, there’s a huge imbalance in provision across the country.

“As a result,” the NAO says, “around 44 per cent of all public chargepoints in the UK are in London and the South East, with London alone having more than twice as many chargepoints per capita than any other region. Only 15 per cent of chargepoints in England are in rural areas.”

The risk, it says, is that “the DfT’s ambition for the minimum number of public chargepoints by 2030 could be met without achieving the spread of chargepoints needed to support road transport across the whole country.”