AI cameras that spot drunk drivers rolled out in the UK for the first time

Artificial intelligence could be a new weapon in the battle to eradicate drunk or drugged driving, following the first ever trial of new tech designed to help police catch and charge offenders.

The technology works using the same mobile ‘AI cameras’ currently being deployed to clamp down on drivers using mobile phones or not wearing seatbelts. However, this time the system’s cloud-based algorithms are analysing image data from cars passing on the adjacent roads to look for indications a driver might be impaired.

Unlike with mobile phones or seatbelts, where photographic evidence is sent to police officers for later action, if the AI algorithms think a car may be driven by a potentially impaired driver, it will be flagged immediately to police waiting a little further down the road.

Officers already have the powers to stop any car, and can subsequently require drivers to undergo roadside testing for drugs or alcohol if they find reasons to suspect impairment.

The world-leading AI scheme is being run by Devon & Cornwall Police throughout December, as part of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership’s campaign to cut the number of people killed or injured on the region’s roads.

“We have an expansive road network of nearly 14,000 miles in Devon and Cornwall, meaning our officers cannot be everywhere,” explained Superintendent Simon Jenkinson of the force’s Roads Policing Team. “Camera technology helps us to target operational resources in an effective way, where intelligence informs our deployment.