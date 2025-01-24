Electric cars are just as reliable as petrol cars: major new study projects 18-year lifespan

Electric cars are now just as reliable as petrol and diesel cars – that’s the conclusion of an international university study which found that even with intensive usage, EVs on average match the typical lifespan of their ICE counterparts.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of California San Diego and Switzerland’s University of Bern analysed more than 300 million MOT test records from between 2005 and 2022.

They found that while early electric cars were less reliable, the likelihood of a technological failure fell by an average of 12 per cent per year over the above timeframe, compared with 6.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent for petrol and diesel cars respectively.

This now means that the mean projected lifespan of an EV sits at around 18.4 years and up to 124,000 miles – with the latter figure surpassing the average for a petrol-powered equivalent. Despite Tesla’s questionable reputation for reliability, the researchers actually found the brand’s cars to be the top-performing EVs in terms of longevity, with models from Audi and Skoda topping the tables for ICE cars.

Dr Viet Nguyen-Tien of the London School of Economics and Political Science said the findings provide a “critical insight into the lifespan and environmental impact of electric vehicles”, describing electric cars as “no longer just a niche option”.

Professor of Economics at the University of Birmingham, Robert Elliott added that while producing an EV typically generates higher emissions than that of an ICE car, “a long-lasting electric vehicle can quickly offset its carbon footprint, contributing to the fight against climate change – making them a more sustainable long-term option”.

Elliott continued: "Our findings offer consumers reliable data to make informed decisions about their vehicle purchases, whilst policymakers can use our insights to shape regulations and incentives that promote the adoption of durable and environmentally friendly vehicles and plan ahead their end-of-life treatment."

