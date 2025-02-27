Most EV charger issues can be sorted over the phone

The vast majority of EV chargepoint issues can be solved via a quick phone call, according to the AA’s latest Recharge Report, which also revealed the most common problems faced by drivers when using public chargers.

When users encounter issues or have queries regarding electric car charging infrastructure, there is typically a phone number somewhere on the device that they can dial for advice. The AA says it’s been assisting chargepoint operators with these calls for five years, and in its experience, 95 per cent of niggles are quickly resolved over the course of a call.

With the AA now processing more than 7,000 calls per month from EV drivers, the most common complaints are from drivers struggling to start or finish a charging session. These account for 27 per cent of calls combined; call operators are able to remotely reset machines, as well as provide instructions for new users.

Pricing enquiries and stuck charging cables each make up seven per cent of calls, while one in six relates to digital issues – such as how to sign up for a service and advice on apps.

The improving reliability of the UK public charging network is reflected in the fact that only three per cent of calls are regarding an out of order chargepoint. The AA’s head of roads policy, Jack Cousens, said: “As the Government is now capturing the reliability of the network, including how frequently devices are out of order, chargepoint operators will be desperate to top the charts for their units being ready to use.”

EV charging prices can also be a problem

While reliability is certainly improving, public charging prices remain stubbornly high. Throughout January, prices were stable, with £25.50 proving to be the average cost of topping up the UK’s most popular electric car – the Tesla Model Y – from 20-80 per cent.

This underlines that despite a recent rise by one pence per kilowatt-hour to charge at home, thanks to the new Ofgem price cap, public charging remains comparatively expensive compared with using a home wallbox.

The AA, alongside other organisations such as industry trade body ChargeUK, has long called for a cut in public charging VAT to match the five per cent rate currently applicable to home charging. Cousens said: “Much [more] support will still be needed as more people make the switch from combustion to electric.”

However, at the time of writing, nothing has been announced by the Government to help bring down the cost of public charging, with Labour currently focused on the hugely controversial ZEV Mandate. This recently underwent a consultation with the public and manufacturers, and the results are set to be published within the next month.

