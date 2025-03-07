Government poised to relax ZEV Mandate changes

The UK’s onerous ZEV Mandate requirements look set to be relaxed, according to comments made by the Government’s business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Speaking to The Times following a meeting with Nissan in Tokyo earlier this week, Reynolds revealed that agreement has been reached within the Labour cabinet on “a substantial change of policy”. But he wouldn’t be drawn on the details, or whether Labour’s manifesto pledge to bring forward the ban on new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles from 2035 to 2030 still stands.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, Reynolds did confirm that changes to the ZEV Mandate have the backing of energy secretary Ed Miliband, even though any relaxation appears to be at odds with Miliband’s earlier vigorous support for keeping the ZEV Mandate intact.

Reynolds told The Times that “the whole government” shares a view that the UK won’t see progress around net zero and the energy transition “by closing down British jobs and British industry”.

The ZEV Mandate enacted by the previous Conservative government currently calls for 28 per cent of car sales to be EVs this year, rising to 80 per cent by 2030. Manufacturers face fines for not meeting annual targets, and have been lobbying as fiercely for the rules to be relaxed as environmental campaigners and the charge point installation industry have lobbied for the rules to be adhered to.

The car industry has been able to exert considerable pressure on the government, by linking what it sees as too harsh EV quotas to reduced investment and potential factory closures. The fate of the MINI plant in Oxford was the latest card to be played, with Auto Express revealing that owner BMW was suspending a plan to invest £600m to build electric MINIs there, citing low consumer demand for the vehicles.

As well as the relaxation of its own ZEV Mandate targets, the automotive sector has been lobbying the government for incentives to help inspire consumers to make the EV transition. Earlier this week, the European Union announced it was bringing forward proposals to relax pressure on car makers to meet similar targets.

The government has declined to comment officially on its proposed changes to the ZEV Mandate ahead of an official announcement. Such a statement could be linked to Rachel Reeve’s imminent spring budget statement that’s due on 26 March.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...