Dogs officially prefer electric cars

If you want to pamper your pooch on the move, electric is the way to go, says Skoda

By:Chris Rosamond
10 Mar 2025
Cocker Spaniel, Doctor Scott Miller and Skodas

A typical benefit of driving electric is the relative refinement and calm in the cabin, which can be quite transformative for humans who’ve made the transition. It’s a reasonable supposition that canine travelling companions would feel the benefit of that peace and quiet, too, but now that supposition has been proved with science, thanks to Skoda.

The dog-friendly car maker undertook the research as part of its ongoing sponsorship of the Crufts dog show, and roped in TV vet and dog expert Dr Scott Miller to give its findings the required authenticity. 

The test team included a one-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Mango, who was hooked up to a heart monitor while being transported in three different cars with electric, diesel and petrol powertrains. The tests involved speeds up to 70mph, during which Mango was monitored, while his pulse rate was also checked after each drive.

According to Skoda the results were ‘significant’. While Mango’s resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute rose to 120bpm and 125bpm in the petrol and diesel cars, it reached only 100bpm in the new electric Elroq.

“What’s more, Mango appeared to be more relaxed in the Elroq, lying down and almost falling asleep during the drive,” the company claims. “In the fuel-powered cars he appeared more distracted and less settled.”

Dr Miller commented that the experiment showed clearly that being transported in an EV has health and psychological benefits for dogs. “Observing Mango’s reactions while travelling at the same speed on the same track, but in different vehicles, made it clear that the EV provided a smoother and more calming experience,” he said. “The quiet mechanics, absence of gear changes and the spacious interiors of electric cars create a soothing environment for dogs, ensuring a more relaxed and happy travel experience for our furry companions.”

Cocker Spaniel and Doctor Scott Miller inside car

Dog behaviourist Anna Webb explained: “As dogs’ hearing is four times more acute than ours, they pick up on sound frequencies of the traditional engine noises that are inaudible to people. Similarly, the vibrations of the petrol and diesel cars can cause ‘motion sickness’, raising Mango’s heart rate by feeling nauseous.”

Skoda has also polled the opinions of dog owners, and says that 53 per share their car with their pet at least once a week, but similar numbers have avoided taking their pet on journeys. The survey reveals 41 per cent say they’d consider their pets comfort when choosing their next car.

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

