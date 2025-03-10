Dogs officially prefer electric cars

A typical benefit of driving electric is the relative refinement and calm in the cabin, which can be quite transformative for humans who’ve made the transition. It’s a reasonable supposition that canine travelling companions would feel the benefit of that peace and quiet, too, but now that supposition has been proved with science, thanks to Skoda.

The dog-friendly car maker undertook the research as part of its ongoing sponsorship of the Crufts dog show, and roped in TV vet and dog expert Dr Scott Miller to give its findings the required authenticity.

The test team included a one-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Mango, who was hooked up to a heart monitor while being transported in three different cars with electric, diesel and petrol powertrains. The tests involved speeds up to 70mph, during which Mango was monitored, while his pulse rate was also checked after each drive.

According to Skoda the results were ‘significant’. While Mango’s resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute rose to 120bpm and 125bpm in the petrol and diesel cars, it reached only 100bpm in the new electric Elroq.

“What’s more, Mango appeared to be more relaxed in the Elroq, lying down and almost falling asleep during the drive,” the company claims. “In the fuel-powered cars he appeared more distracted and less settled.”