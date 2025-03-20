Uninsured drivers have “nowhere to hide” as police seized 138,000 vehicles last year

Those choosing to drive without car insurance are being warned that “there’s nowhere to hide” as new figures show police seized an uninsured vehicle every four minutes across the UK last year.

Statistics from the Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB) show that in 2024, 138,000 vehicles were taken off the roads by police due to the lack of a valid insurance policy, with over 860 seized within the 1.1 square mile jurisdiction of the City of London Police alone.

Such a lofty figure may not be surprising given the MIB estimates that 300,000 uninsured vehicles hit the road every day in the UK, with the total number over the course of a year surpassing one million.

While some of these uninsured vehicles are undoubtedly being driven by drivers blissfully ignorant of their car’s lack of cover, the MIB says that there is a large proportion of them being driven around by criminals.

Once a vehicle is recognised by automatic numberplate recognition cameras as not having insurance, a warning is sent to the registered keeper – according to the MIB, 63 per cent of drivers that fail to insure their car following this point are guilty of secondary convictions, be that drink/drug driving, financial crime or even more serious offences like drug running and modern-day slavery.