Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Just stop oil protesters throw in the towel by announcing final demonstration

Controversial British protest group advertises a final march before disbanding for good

By:Chris Rosamond
27 Mar 2025
Just Stop Oil protestors

Protest group Just Stop Oil says it’s ‘hanging up the hi vis’. The group’s activities have left 15 protesters languishing in jail following a series of high profile demonstrations since 2021 that some think set back environmental causes by alienating public support.

Announcing an end to campaigning after “one last action”, the group claims to have “kept 4.4 billion barrels of oil in the ground”, apparently taking all the credit for the UK government’s decision to halt further gas and oil developments.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The group says that equates to “over 1.2 million barrels per arrest”, but while Just Stop Oil appears still to be celebrating the disruptive methods that caused grief and consternation for millions of ordinary citizens, its plea for support for an action day in London’s Parliament Square suggests that criminal punishments meted out by the courts to its members have been effective.

“This will be a lower-risk action and we won't be pushing for arrest. We know that arrest can be a barrier to stepping out, and we will be doing our best to minimize that risk so that everyone can join,” the group says. It goes on to claim the event is an opportunity to “come together in our numbers and show that civil resistance is alive and well, that it remains a force for change”.

According to the group itself, during the last three years supporters have been arrested 3,300 times, and faced prison sentences 180 times.

Drivers breathing a sigh of relief to learn there’ll be no more M25 gantry protests, slow marches or indeed attempts to disfigure works of art, may be getting ahead of themselves though. 

“We are creating a new strategy, to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time. Nothing short of a revolution is going to protect us from the coming storms,” a press release states.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Hot hatch fans rejoice! A new Peugeot 208 GTi is officially on the way
Peugeot 208 GTi render (watermarked) - front

Hot hatch fans rejoice! A new Peugeot 208 GTi is officially on the way

The GTi badge is coming back, and sooner than we might have imagined!
News
25 Mar 2025
MGS5 EV review
MGS5 EV - main image

MGS5 EV review

MG’s conservatively styled B-segment SUV delivers on most counts, but it lacks a bit of flair
In-depth reviews
25 Mar 2025
The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars
Opinion - Toyota Yaris Cross

The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars

Mike Rutherford thinks hybrids sit in the sweet spot between cheaper petrol and diesel models and more expensive pure-electric cars
Opinion
23 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content