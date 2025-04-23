Government pledges to cut practical driving test delays

The Government has pushed back its deadline to resolve the current driving test backlog originally set by the DVSA by over half a year, blaming an influx in demand after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of Labour’s ‘Plan for Change’, the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, has announced new measures to slash record waiting times for practical driving tests. These currently sit at an average of 22 weeks, up from 18 weeks when the party first came to power in the middle of last year.

With a deadline of next summer, this is over half a year later than originally proposed by the DVSA. In December last year, the agency pledged to bring the backlog down to seven weeks by the end of 2025, meaning the government could miss its original deadline by as much as seven months.

Speaking to Auto Express, a government spokesperson said: “The increase in demand we have seen since the pandemic is here to stay, so we need to change how we deliver driving tests, and that will take a bit of extra time.”

The changes include asking non-practicing qualified examiners working for the DVSA to step in and oversee tests, hiring more examiners, reintroducing overtime and accelerating the consultation into the abuse of driving test booking systems. Scammers have been using bots to book tests, reselling them for as much as £200, which is one of the key issues the government is looking into.