Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Major driving test changes as DVSA puts brakes on emergency stops

Driving test revisions will focus more on ‘independent driving’ to replicate modern risks on the road

By:Chris Rosamond
7 May 2025
Learner driver

Emergency stops on the practical driving test, once the bane of nervous learner drivers, could be almost phased out if a new DVSA pilot scheme is successful.

Under the new test regime being trialled for three months at 20 locations across the country, the number of tests where the examiner utters the infamous instruction to “stop as quickly and safely as possible” - in the old days often accompanied by a smart whack of the examiner’s clipboard across the dashboard - could be reduced to just one in every seven.

The emergency stop has been part of the UK driving test since its inception in 1935. Back then, being able to slow a vehicle safely with the feeble brakes and skinny tyres of the day was an essential skill, and a potential life-saver. Nowadays, the ubiquity of anti-lock braking and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems on modern cars may mean drivers no longer need to hone their skills for stopping safely. However, this is the first time the emergency stop element of the driving test has been reviewed since the fitting of ABS became mandatory on new cars in 2004.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While some might take issue with that suggestion that stopping quickly is no longer an essential driving skill, the DVSA is nonetheless moving its focus towards what it considers to be more real-world challenges such as driving on roads with faster traffic.

“High-speed roads, including rural roads, are some of the most dangerous for novice drivers,” the DVSA said in a statement. “We need to ensure that the driving test continues to test the skills needed to drive safely, and replicates conditions new drivers will face in the real world to keep improving road safety.”

The revised tests were rolled out on 6 May and will, the DVSA says, “increase the amount of time test candidates spend on higher-speed roads, including rural roads, where available, during a driving test.”

As well as fewer emergency stops, the new driving test routes being trialled at 20 of the UK’s 380 driving test centres, including Avonmouth, Bolton, Middlesbrough, Norwich and Wakefield, will also have a reduced number of scheduled stops, increasing the time spent using a sat-nav for independent driving. 

“Increasing the amount of time using a sat-nav allows a driving examiner greater route flexibility to make the test reflective of real-life driving, by providing situations that new drivers will face once they’ve passed their test and are driving independently,” the DVSA says.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Government pledges to cut practical driving test delays
New driver tearing up an L-plate

Government pledges to cut practical driving test delays

Waiting times for driving tests will be reduced to just seven weeks by the end of next summer, according to the DfT
News
24 Apr 2025
Driving test bookings: long waiting lists, frauds and costs

Driving test bookings: long waiting lists, frauds and costs

The time you wait to take a driving test has increased as much as 250% in the last five years, as government drafts measures to combat waiting lists
News
16 Apr 2025
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Best cars & vans
22 Jan 2025
Best learner driver cars 2025
Best learner driver cars - header image

Best learner driver cars 2025

Easy to drive, affordable, and inexpensive to run, these are our top 10 used cars to learn in
Best cars & vans
14 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: The almighty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for under £500 per month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: The almighty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for under £500 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 4 May is the reigning Auto Express Performance Car of the Year
News
4 May 2025
Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!
Opinion - Ford Fiesta

Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!

Bringing back the Ford Fiesta is a genius move, or a potential catastrophe
Opinion
5 May 2025
Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back from the dead, and our exclusive image previews how it might look
News
2 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content