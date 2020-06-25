Driving test bookings: long waiting lists, frauds and costs

The government will also expand its ‘Ready to Pass?’ campaign, a resource for learners getting ready to take their test, to better guide people through the process. Greenwood cautions however that there is “no quick fix to the current situation”.

How to book your driving test safely

Booking a practical driving test should be pretty straightforward, but there are several unofficial websites online looking to take advantage of learner drivers and these can easily catch you out if you’re not careful. Make sure to only book your driving test via the official DVSA website.

Driving test bookings can be made via the DVSA website or over the telephone by calling DVSA driving test booking support on 0300 200 1122 (open Monday to Friday, 8am-4pm). The online booking service is available from 6am to 11:40pm every day and you will receive a confirmation email from the DVSA once you have successfully booked your test.

What do you need to book a practical driving test?

In order to book your practical test appointment, you will need your UK driving licence number, a credit or debit card and your driving instructor’s personal reference number if you want to check their availability. You will need the same information to hand should you decide to book via telephone.

How much does a driving test cost?

The cost of a DVSA practical test is currently £62 for a weekday or £75 for an evening , weekend or bank holiday slot – unofficial websites usually charge more or add on administration fees, so to avoid paying significantly more, make sure to only book your driving test via the official DVSA website. The theory test currently costs £23.

How long will you have to wait for a driving test?

You can book a test up to 24 weeks in advance (which may change in future, but longer booking periods haven’t yet been announced) and there are no waiting lists once you’ve actually booked, however, you will be told how long you will need to wait to take your test once you start the booking procedure – which is currently around six months. Once you have booked a test slot, you will be able to check for earlier or cancelled appointments.

If there are no test slots available within the 24-week period, you can try to book a test at other local test centres or ask your driving instructor if they have any available test slots. If you can’t take your test for any reason it is your responsibility to cancel or reschedule it at least ten working days before the date of the test.

