Government promises to clear driving test backlog – but much later than expected

The Government has pledged to resolve the current driving test backlog by the end of next summer, which is over half a year later than originally envisioned by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

As part of Labour’s ‘Plan for Change’, the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, has announced new measures to slash record waiting times for practical driving tests. These currently sit at an average of 22 weeks, up from 18 weeks when the party first came to power in the middle of last year.

The changes include asking those working for the DVSA who are qualified examiners to step in and help oversee tests, hiring more permanent examiners, reintroducing overtime incentives and finally, accelerating the current consultation into the abuse of driving test booking systems; scammers have been using bots to book up tests and reselling them for as much as £200 – something that, while not illegal, is certainly exploitative and is one of the key issues the government is looking into.

All of this, the government says, will free up as many as 10,000 additional tests per month; Auto Express has asked when drivers can expect to see these additional test slots flooding in, but has yet to receive a response. The DfT also expects the average test wait time to drop to just seven weeks before the end of next summer – although it is worth pointing out that this is still above the average six-week wait pre-Covid.