Chinese EVs beat European rivals for battery fire safety

China is toughening up its electric car fire safety standards, with a new rule stating cars with battery defects that cause so-called ‘thermal runaways’ should not catch fire or explode for a period of at least two hours after the potentially disastrous process is initiated in a single battery cell.

Chinese car makers set down a marker for EV fire safety in 2021, with the first global standard that mandated a five-minute warning for occupants to escape before fire or explosion occurred, with no visible smoke allowed in the passenger compartment for the same five-minute period.

According to Dr James Edmondson, a spokesman for tech research firm IDTechEx, updates to Chinese standards due next year put them further ahead in the race to be the safest EV market.

“What is clear is that China's standards are moving much quicker with regard to thermal runaway in EVs than other regions that are still going through drafts, revisions and updates with no mandated standards in place,” he says, pointing to Europe’s focus on a new regulation expected to be implemented in 2027. This, he says, has more in common with China’s already out of date 2020 fire safety standard.

Edmondson reckons that while car makers globally have successfully adapted their battery platforms to meet earlier Chinese standards, the new two-hour delay until fire breaks out is “a huge curveball”.