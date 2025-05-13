Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Rise in missed car recalls sparks safety concerns with dealers blamed

Dealers failing to engage with customers leaves cars unrepaired, and potentially unsafe

By:Chris Rosamond
13 May 2025
Mechanic inspecting a car&#039;s engine bay

The UK is facing a rising trend of missed vehicle recalls, as the latest data reveals that more than 3.2 million cars are on the road with faults that have not yet been rectified - and some of them are potentially unsafe.

The figure has been shared by Auto Data Solutions (ADS), a company that works with dealers to help manage relationships with customers, and it puts the blame squarely on dealerships rather than drivers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

ADS reckons poor customer database maintenance, a gap in manufacturer support for franchised dealers, disconnected data systems and a “cultural blind spot” that fails to recognise recall work as a potential business development opportunity are all combining to exacerbate the issue of more cars on the road with defects that should have been fixed under the recall system. 

“Franchise dealers are the customer’s main point of contact for recall rectification, and are ideally equipped to establish contact and take them through the process – but it’s happening less as time goes on,” says ADS operations director Jon Sheard. “The risk of an unrectified vehicle leading to tragic consequences affects brands as well as their dealers, threatening relationships with customers throughout the industry.”

ADS also recently warned that dealers could also face new problems in the event of a missed recall becoming an MOT failure, saying they would risk further reputational damage if dealer workshops were faced with being “unable to handle a sudden avalanche of unhappy customers, stranded without their cars”.

Sheard suggests that as the number of EVs increases, with potentially fewer workshop visits due to less frequent servicing requirements, the potential exists for the problem of missed recalls to get even worse.

Since 2018, the rate of recalls being left unrectified has already risen from around 18 per cent to almost 30 per cent in 2023, the latest year for which the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has figures.

Check any car's MoT history in a few easy clicks with our MoT checker tool...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change
Protyre area manager Simon Hall inspecting a Vauxhall Corsa&#039;s tyre

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change

The number of MoT failures caused by worn tyres is on the rise, and experts are calling for mandatory follow-ups on advisories
News
12 May 2025
Mazda MX-5 goes electric: the iconic roadster's radical future
Mazda MX-5 EV exclusive image - front

Mazda MX-5 goes electric: the iconic roadster's radical future

The next Mazda MX-5 roadster is set to be offered as a pure EV, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
10 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content